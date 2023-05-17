Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

On the second day of the Cannes Film Festival, Sara Ali Khan left an impressive mark by donning a modish saree.
Sara Ali Khan is currently at the Cannes Film Festival and the actress stunned her fans by making an impressive appearance on the second day of the festival. For the fest, Sara donned a white saree with a monochrome backless halter blouse, and it left everyone stunned. (Image source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
1. Sara Ali Khan's OOTD for Cannes
On the second day of the Cannes Film Festival, Sara Ali Khan donned Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's modish version of the saree.
2. Sara Ali Khan 'Cannes' do it
When it comes to captions, Sara Ali Khan is the quirkiest. On Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared the photos with the caption, "I guess you Cannes do it again."
3. Sara Ali Khan's OOTD comes with funny warning
On her Instagram stories, Sara shared her OOTD and said, "Feeling like a Zebra, but don't cross my line."
4. Sara Ali Khan's Cannes OOTD impresses netizens
As soon as Sara shared the photos, several internet users were impressed with her look. An internet user wrote, "Kina sohna tenu rabb ne bnaya." Another user wrote, "Love this look of urs Sara. Good vibes and love for you.. Ur the best." A netizen added, "Canness me sabse uper.......Sara is super."
5. Sara Ali Khan's impressive line-up of movies
On the work front, Sara was last seen in Gaslight. She will soon be with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara will also be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino.