Sara Ali Khan greets pap with folded hands outside T-Series office- SEE pics

The 'Kedarnath' star Sara Ali Khan is one of the most humble actresses in the Indian film industry.
Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday was spotted outside the T-series office. She was looking beautiful while wearing a white-red tracksuit. The actress, who is known for her down-to-earth nature, greeted paps with her folded hands. Undoubedtly, she is one of the most humble actresses in the Indian film industry.
Take a look:
1. Sara Ali Khan's upcoming project
Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
2. Sara Ali Khan apologised in front of media
Sara Ali Khan said sorry to the person who fell down after being pushed by her bodyguard, in front of media.
3. Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore
Sara Ali Khan shares a very close bond with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. On the occasion of her birthday, Sara wished her while sharing a cute adorable picture. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday Badi Amma I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah, I hope that I can always make you proud."
4. Sara Ali Khan played Mukku in 'Kedarnath'
3 years ago, Sara Ali Khan debuted on-screen with Kedarnath as ‘Mukku’, and won millions of hearts. As the film clocks three years, Sara wrote, “3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts.”
5. Sara Ali Khan's personal-professional life
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a perfect example of beauty with brains. Despite having a busy schedule, she sure knows how to balance her personal and professional life.