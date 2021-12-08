Sara Ali Khan greets pap with folded hands outside T-Series office- SEE pics

4/5

3 years ago, Sara Ali Khan debuted on-screen with Kedarnath as ‘Mukku’, and won millions of hearts. As the film clocks three years, Sara wrote, “3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts.”