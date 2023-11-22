trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobile

English

3069197

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Sara Ali Khan has treated her fans to new pictures from Goa where she can be seen sashaying poolside while dressed in a printed blue-green bikini

Sara Ali Khan is currently in Goa, where she attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to launch the motion poster of her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan. On Tuesday, a day after her panel discussion at the prestigious festival, Sara shared a few snaps of her leisure time in the beach state, including some jaw-dropping pictures of her in a bikini

1. Sara Ali Khan Goa photos

1/5 Sara shared a carousel post on her Instagram on Tuesday evening with a bunch of pictures. The caption had no words but a few emojis, including a flower, a white heart, and a butterfly



2. Sara Ali Khan photos

2/5 In the pictures, Sara could be seen with a flower in her hair, fiddling with her hair looking off camera



3. Sara Ali Khan bikini photos

3/5 In more zoomed out shots, the actress flaunted her toned physique as she sashayed around a luxurious looking property in a bikini



4. Sara Ali Khan hot pics

4/5 Her hot avatar prompted many comments from the fans and celebs alike, all praising her ‘bikini body’ and calling her ‘fitness goals’



5. Sara Ali Khan upcoming film