In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Sara Ali Khan has treated her fans to new pictures from Goa where she can be seen sashaying poolside while dressed in a printed blue-green bikini
Sara Ali Khan is currently in Goa, where she attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to launch the motion poster of her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan. On Tuesday, a day after her panel discussion at the prestigious festival, Sara shared a few snaps of her leisure time in the beach state, including some jaw-dropping pictures of her in a bikini
Sara shared a carousel post on her Instagram on Tuesday evening with a bunch of pictures. The caption had no words but a few emojis, including a flower, a white heart, and a butterfly
In the pictures, Sara could be seen with a flower in her hair, fiddling with her hair looking off camera
In more zoomed out shots, the actress flaunted her toned physique as she sashayed around a luxurious looking property in a bikini
Her hot avatar prompted many comments from the fans and celebs alike, all praising her ‘bikini body’ and calling her ‘fitness goals’
Sara will be next seen in Prime Video’s Ae Watan Mere Watan, a spy thriller based on a true story from the World War II