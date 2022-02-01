Search icon
Sara Ali Khan drops pics with Ibrahim Ali Khan from Gulmarg, fans are all hearts

Sara Ali Khan has been sharing pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan on social media.

Star kid Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are currently having a gala time in Kashmir. The actress has been sharing pictures with Ibrahim on social media. On Monday, Sara took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures that clearly depict that they are having fun. (All images: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are very close to each other, they always supported each other.

Sharing photos with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Icy breeze, Time to freeze, Iggy Potter I always tease, Stalking him to smile and say cheese, But I’m polite I always say please. So it’s all good, we at ease.”

 

From making a snowman to Ibrahim Ali Khan's pro snowboarding skills, Sara Ali Khan and her brother are giving siblings goals

Sara Ali Khan is a family-oriented girl, she often shares pics with her family on social media.

Sara Ali Khan has a huge fan following across the country. She managed to grab attention when she appeared on 'Koffee With Karan' with her dad Saif Ali Khan.

