Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Sara Ali Khan continues to make her fan proud. Check out her sizzling hot look from Cannes 2023 afterparty.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 18, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

Actress Sara Ali Khan is representing India at the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival. Sara has made her fans proud by donning lovely outfits to perfection. Apart from red-carpet appearances, the actress is nailing the afterparty as well. Let's check it out. (Image source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)  

1. Sara Ali Khan's outfit for Cannes afterparty

Sara Ali Khan's outfit for Cannes afterparty
1/5

Sara Ali Khan graced the Cannes afterparty wearing a black strapless gown to perfection. 

2. Queen of captions-Sara Ali Khan

Queen of captions-Sara Ali Khan
2/5

When it comes to giving quirky, innovative captions to photos, Sara Ali Khan ranks the list. Sara shared the photos from the Cannes afterparty with the caption, "France is to me the heroine in the romance of all the nations of all time.” — Lt. William Arthur Sirmon." 

3. Proud moment for Sara Ali Khan's fans

Proud moment for Sara Ali Khan's fans
3/5

As soon as Sara dropped the photos, several of her fans hailed it as a 'proud moment' for them. A netizen called her the "Princess of Cannes." An internet user called her, "Gorgeous." Another internet user wrote, "So so proud of you."

4. Sara Ali Khan makes impressive debut at Cannes Film Festival

Sara Ali Khan makes impressive debut at Cannes Film Festival
4/5

Sara Ali Khan made a sensational debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Her looks and OOTDs are re-writing fashion rules.  

5. Sara Ali Khan's unique take on saree

Sara Ali Khan's unique take on saree
5/5

On the second day of Cannes Film Festival, Sara wore a modish saree and her regal look stunned fans. On the work front, Sara will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
Women's fashion: 5 pairs of heels that every fashionista should have
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.