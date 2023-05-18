Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Sara Ali Khan continues to make her fan proud. Check out her sizzling hot look from Cannes 2023 afterparty.
Actress Sara Ali Khan is representing India at the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival. Sara has made her fans proud by donning lovely outfits to perfection. Apart from red-carpet appearances, the actress is nailing the afterparty as well. Let's check it out. (Image source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
1. Sara Ali Khan's outfit for Cannes afterparty
Sara Ali Khan graced the Cannes afterparty wearing a black strapless gown to perfection.
2. Queen of captions-Sara Ali Khan
When it comes to giving quirky, innovative captions to photos, Sara Ali Khan ranks the list. Sara shared the photos from the Cannes afterparty with the caption, "France is to me the heroine in the romance of all the nations of all time.” — Lt. William Arthur Sirmon."
3. Proud moment for Sara Ali Khan's fans
As soon as Sara dropped the photos, several of her fans hailed it as a 'proud moment' for them. A netizen called her the "Princess of Cannes." An internet user called her, "Gorgeous." Another internet user wrote, "So so proud of you."
4. Sara Ali Khan makes impressive debut at Cannes Film Festival
Sara Ali Khan made a sensational debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Her looks and OOTDs are re-writing fashion rules.
5. Sara Ali Khan's unique take on saree
On the second day of Cannes Film Festival, Sara wore a modish saree and her regal look stunned fans. On the work front, Sara will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.