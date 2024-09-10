This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

Today, we will talk about the actor who predicted his own death.

During the dominance of stars like Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar stood out by choosing roles of much older characters. Unlike other actors who played younger roles, Kumar often portrayed grandfathers and older men.

Today, let's take a look at his life: