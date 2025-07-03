5 . Box office collection of Saajan

Saajan was a nationwide blockbuster. The music was a chartbuster, and its songs remain fresh in the audience's minds. The movie was the highest-grossing film of the year. Made in the reported low budget of Rs 1.5 crores, the film went on to earn Rs 18 crores. Saajan boosted the love triangle dramas again into Bollywood. But none of them can repeat the magic Saajan created.