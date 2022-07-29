Sanjay Dutt birthday: Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2, Agneepath, films in which the actor aced negative roles

On Sanjay Dutt's 63rd birthday today, let's have a look at the films in which the actor aced antagonist roles.
Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 63rd birthday on July 29. From his recent outing as Daroga Shuddh Singh in Shamshera to Adheera in KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt has always impressed with his performances playing an evil antagonist. Here are six popular films in which Dutt perfected the role of the bad guy. (All images: File photos)
1. Shamshera
In the Karan Malhotra directorial released recently, Sanjay Dutt plays Daroga Shuddh Singh opposite Ranbir Kapoor's double role of Shamshera and Balli. The film might not have worked at the box office but Dutt's performance has been highly appreciated.
2. KGF Chapter 2
Starring Yash as the leading hero in Prashanth Neel's blockbuster, Sanjay Dutt proved to be Rocky's ultimate nemesis Adheera in KGF Chapter 2, the highest grossing Indian movie of the year with around Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.
3. Agneepath
Before Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt and Karan Malhotra created magic on screen in the 2012 action thriller Agneepath, an official remake of the 1990 film of the same name. Danny Denzongpa played Kancha Cheena in the original film.
4. Panipat
Sanjay Dutt portrayed the Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2019 historical epic Panipat based on the Third Battle of Panipat which took place in 1761. Arjun Kapoor played his opponent Sadashiv Rao Bhao in the war drama.
5. Khalnayak
Sanjay Dutt portrayed the antagonist Balaram 'Ballu' Prasad in Subhash Ghai's crime action thriller Khalnayak released in 1993. Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit played the other two leading roles in the film that made multiple references to the Ramayana.
6. Vaastav
In the 1999 crime action film Vaastav, Sanjay Dutt portrayed Raghunath 'Raghu' Namdev Shivalkhar, an innocent man who becomes one of the most feared Mumbai gangsters. He won the Best Actor award at the Filmfare Awards for his brilliant act.