Samrat Prithviraj: Here’s all you need to know about ‘Sanyuktha’ Manushi Chillar

Scroll down to know about Samrat Prithviraj actress Manushi Chillar.
Manushi Chhillar is an Indian actress and model who is now preparing to star alongside Akshay Kumar in the film Samrat Prithviraj. If you're curious about the model-turned-actress ahead of the film's release, you've come to the perfect spot.
1. Manushi Chillar: Beauty Pageants
The Miss World 2017 pageant was won by Manushi Chhillar. She won the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, representing her home state of Haryana, and went on to become the sixth Indian to be crowned Miss World.
2. Manushi Chillar: Family
Chhillar was born into a Haryanvi family on May 14, 1997, in Bamnoli village, Jhajjar district. Her father, Dr. Mitra Basu Chhillar, works for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and her mother, Dr. Neelam Chhillar, works at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences as a medical doctor and departmental head of neurochemistry.
3. Manushi Chillar: Education
Chhillar attended St. Thomas' School in New Delhi, where she was the all-India CBSE English subject topper in class 12 and received a 96 percent on her boards. In her first attempt, she passed the All India Pre Medical Test (now known as NEET). She was studying medicine (MBBS) at Sonipat's Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College.
4. Manushi Chillar: Endorsements
Following her beauty pageant victories, Chhillar landed modelling contracts with major brands.
5. Manushi Chillar: Dance Training
She is a Kuchipudi dancer who had her training from Raja and Radha Reddy.
6. Manushi Chillar: Miss World
In the finals in Sanya, China, on November 18, 2017, Chhillar was crowned Miss World 2017 by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016, Stephanie Del Valle of Puerto Rico. She is the sixth Indian woman to win Miss World, and the first since Priyanka Chopra in 2000.
7. Manushi Chillar: Samrat Prithviraj
Manushi Chillar will make her cinematic debut with Akshay Kumar in the forthcoming historical drama Samrat Prithviraj.