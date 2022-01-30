Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi: Know WHOPPING fees actresses charge per item song

Here's a look at the whopping fees charged by the leading ladies for featuring in item songs in movies.
Item songs or special numbers in any film play an important role in not just the marketing of the film, but also sometimes help to build the narrative in movies as most of the times these songs end with shocking moments in a movie - be it an important character's death or unveiling an important secret related to the protagonist's life. And hence, the actresses who feature in these item songs charge huge fees for featuring in them. Do you know how much Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nora Fatehi, or Katrina Kaif charge for an item song? Find out here.
1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling moves in the track 'Oo Antava' from the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' wowed everyone. As per an abplive.com report, the South actress charged Rs 5 crore for this song.
2. Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi, who frequently features in items songs such as 'Dilbar' or 'Kusu Kusu', reportedly charged Rs 50 lakh for leading the special track in any film, according to an abplive.com report.
3. Sunny Leone
As per an abplive.com report, Sunny Leone charges a whopping fee of Rs 3 crore for dancing in an item song. Her moves in the song 'Laila Main Laila' along with Shah Rukh Khan were highly appreciated.
4. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif's blazing performance in 'Chikni Chameli' from Hrithik Roshan's 'Agneepath' is simply unforgettable. The 'Bang Bang' actress reportedly used to charge Rs 50 lakh for an item song earlier and raised her fee after 'Dhoom 3'.
5. Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez famously grooved to the remixed version of Madhuri's Dixit iconic hit 'Ek Do Teen' in 'Baaghi 2'. The 'Kick' actress usually charges around Rs 3 crore for featuring in an item song, as per an abplive.com report.