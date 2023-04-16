Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty attend Baba Siddique's iftar party

Politician Baba Siddique's iftar party was attended by the who's who of Bollywood and Television. Let's check out the celebrities who marked their presence at the biggest bash of the month.
1. Salman Khan
Let's start the gallery with the star attraction of the evening, Salman Khan. The actor attended the bash in black paithani suit, and his presence stole the entire limelight.
2. Shehnaaz Gill with her brother Shehbaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill and her brother Shehbaz Gill arrived at the bash and they were received with a warm welcome from the host and paparazzi.
3. Palak Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari also attended the bash wearing a shimmery grey saree.
4. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
One of the power couple of television, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also attended Baba Siddiqui's iftar bash, and they slayed the red carpet look with their style.
5. Bigg Boss 16 contestants
Here's Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam posing for the paps. Other celebrities from Bigg Boss 16 who attended the bash include Shiv Thakare and winner MC Stan
6. Emraan Hashmi
Salman's Tiger 3 co-star, Emraan Hashmi also makes a stylish appearance at the bash and he impressed the paps with his OOTD.
7. Suniel Shetty with Chunky Panday
Here are Suniel Shetty and Chunky Panday posing with the host, Baba Siddique. The trio posed for the paps and even had a fun banter on the red carpet.