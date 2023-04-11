Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, and others were seen giving major fashion goals when they arrived at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch event.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 11, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

On Monday, the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released the most-awaited trailer of the film starring Salman Khan. The cast of the film attended the star-studded trailer launch event in stylish outfits and their photos are going viral on social media.

Take a look:

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan
1/6

Salman Khan reached the venue in a whole black avatar. He donned a full sleeves black shirt with black jeans, shoes, and sunglasses.

2. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde
2/6

Pooja Hegde, the leading lady of the movie, wore a yellow flared gown and kept her hair open with minimal makeup.

3. Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill
3/6

Bollywood debutant, Shehnaaz Gill looks like a boss lady in a black blazer, crop top, and a leather skirt with pencil heels.

4. Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari
4/6

Palak Tiwari wore a skirt and the same print pink colour cord set, she kept her hair and makeup look minimal.

5. Jagapathi Babu

Jagapathi Babu
5/6

Jagapathi Babu, who plays one of the antagonists, looked stylish at the trailer launch event. He wore a white shirt with a blue jacket. He completed his look with white shoes and brown glasses.

6. Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Vinali Bhatnagar,Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal

Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Vinali Bhatnagar,Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal
6/6

Celebrities like Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Sukhbir pose together for a group picture.`Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. (With inputs from ANI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Sania Mirza: A look back at her illustrious Grand Slam career
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid surge: 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India, says INSACOG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.