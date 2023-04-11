Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, and others were seen giving major fashion goals when they arrived at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch event.
On Monday, the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released the most-awaited trailer of the film starring Salman Khan. The cast of the film attended the star-studded trailer launch event in stylish outfits and their photos are going viral on social media.
Take a look:
1. Salman Khan
Salman Khan reached the venue in a whole black avatar. He donned a full sleeves black shirt with black jeans, shoes, and sunglasses.
2. Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde, the leading lady of the movie, wore a yellow flared gown and kept her hair open with minimal makeup.
3. Shehnaaz Gill
Bollywood debutant, Shehnaaz Gill looks like a boss lady in a black blazer, crop top, and a leather skirt with pencil heels.
4. Palak Tiwari
Palak Tiwari wore a skirt and the same print pink colour cord set, she kept her hair and makeup look minimal.
5. Jagapathi Babu
Jagapathi Babu, who plays one of the antagonists, looked stylish at the trailer launch event. He wore a white shirt with a blue jacket. He completed his look with white shoes and brown glasses.
6. Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Vinali Bhatnagar,Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal
Celebrities like Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Sukhbir pose together for a group picture.`Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. (With inputs from ANI)