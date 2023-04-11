Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, and others were seen giving major fashion goals when they arrived at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch event.

On Monday, the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released the most-awaited trailer of the film starring Salman Khan. The cast of the film attended the star-studded trailer launch event in stylish outfits and their photos are going viral on social media.

Take a look: