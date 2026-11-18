BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 18, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
1.Salman Khan and Nayanthara in SVC63 (Monster)
Salman Khan and Nayanthara will share screen space for the first time in Vamshi Paidipally's action drama SVC63, whose official title is reportedly Monster. The collaboration brings together two stars with massive fan bases across India, with Salman's mass appeal and Nayanthara's commanding screen presence making them an exciting new pairing.
2.Randeep Hooda and Shraddha Kapoor in Eetha
Randeep Hooda and Shraddha Kapoor are teaming up for the first time in Eetha. Bringing together Randeep's intense acting style and Shraddha's relatable charm, the fresh pairing has sparked curiosity about how their contrasting screen personalities will come together. The Laxman Utekar directorial releases in cinemas on December 4, 2026.
3.Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in Raaka
Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone are coming together for the first time in Atlee's sci-fi action drama Raaka, produced by Sun Pictures. The ambitious project brings two major stars from different film industries together, making their fresh pairing one of the most anticipated aspects of the film, which will reportedly have Allu Arjun in multiple roles.
4.Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan in Pralay
Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan will star together in Jai Mehta's post-apocalyptic zombie survival thriller Pralay. Ranveer's high-energy screen persona and Kalyani's work across South Indian cinema make this an unconventional pairing, particularly in an end-of-the-world setting. The film is being planned to release in December 2027.
5.Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in Spirit
Prabhas and Triptii Dimri will headline Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller Spirit. The pairing brings together Prabhas' pan-India appeal and Triptii's rising popularity, marking an interesting new collaboration in a large-scale action film. The much-awaited film will release in cinemas on October 29, 2027, coinciding with Diwali next year.