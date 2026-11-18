3 . Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in Raaka

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Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone are coming together for the first time in Atlee's sci-fi action drama Raaka, produced by Sun Pictures. The ambitious project brings two major stars from different film industries together, making their fresh pairing one of the most anticipated aspects of the film, which will reportedly have Allu Arjun in multiple roles.