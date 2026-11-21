6 . Swag Se Swagat – Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

6

Swag Se Swagat took over music charts and social media soon after its release. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, and penned by Irshad Kamil, the upbeat track featured Salman and Katrina Kaif against the picturesque backdrop of Greece. Their stylish dance moves and infectious chemistry made it a massive hit.