BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 21, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
1.Madirapan – Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace (2026)
Released recently, Madirapan has already got fans talking. The lively track features Salman celebrating with fellow soldiers and sharing dance moments with Chitrangda Singh. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan and choreography by Mudassar Khan, it brings back Salman's signature dance moves ahead of the film's December 4 release.
2.O O Jaane Jaana – Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998)
Long before viral reels, O O Jaane Jaana was ruling cassette players and dance floors. Sung by Kamaal Khan and composed by Jatin-Lalit, the song became an instant hit. Salman's swag and iconic shirtless guitar act made it unforgettable, and its opening notes continue to get fans singing along even decades later.
3.Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din – Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)
A celebration of living in the moment, Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din remains a party favourite. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, with music by Anu Malik, the track became hugely popular for its upbeat rhythm. Salman's iconic towel dance step turned it into a pop-culture moment that continues to entertain audiences.
4.Character Dheela – Ready (2011)
Packed with cheeky lyrics and infectious beats, Character Dheela became an instant chartbuster after its release in 2011. Sung by Neeraj Shridhar, composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song stood out for Salman's playful screen presence alongside Zarine Khan, making it a favourite across age groups.
5.Jumme Ki Raat – Kick (2014)
Jumme Ki Raat brought the perfect mix of catchy beats and party energy. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Mika Singh and Palak Muchhal, the track featured Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez's sizzling chemistry. Its catchy hook step soon became a popular move at parties and celebrations.
6.Swag Se Swagat – Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
Swag Se Swagat took over music charts and social media soon after its release. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, and penned by Irshad Kamil, the upbeat track featured Salman and Katrina Kaif against the picturesque backdrop of Greece. Their stylish dance moves and infectious chemistry made it a massive hit.