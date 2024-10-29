5 . Salman Khan's bad luck in Diwali continued with...

5

A year after Kyon Ki Salman Khan brought another film on Diwali 2006, Jaan-E-Mann. This movie clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Don and became a big box office flop.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan react to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again clash: 'Agar hum teeno bahar khade ho toh...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.