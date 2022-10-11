Search icon
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra attend producer Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash

Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash was a star-studded affair with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kartik Aaryan among others in attendance.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 11, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

Ashvini Yardi, who owns the production house Grazing Goat Pictures, hosted her grand birthday bash on Monday, October 10, in Mumbai. The party was a star-studded affair with multiple celebrities such as Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in attendance. Check out the photos from last night here. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan
1/10

The Sultan actor is seen here surrounded by his bodyguards. Salman's security has been increased manifold lately after he has received multiple death threats in the last few months.

2. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar
2/10

Akshay Kumar, who unveiled the trailer of his next film Ram Setu on Tuesday, looked dapper in casuals. Akshay is the co-founder of Ashvini's production house Grazing Goat Pictures.

3. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
3/10

Kartik Aaryan, who is still basking under the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, posed for the paparazzi in his own style. The actor wore ripped jeans to amp up his style quotient.

4. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
4/10

The rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, whose lovely chemistry was the highlight in the 2021 war film Shershaah, arrived together at the party.

5. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha
5/10

Sonakshi Sinha, whose next film Double XL with Huma Qureshi releases on November 4, was dressed in an all-black outfit and looked beautiful in the photos.

6. Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty
6/10

The Bigg Boss 3, Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 participant Shamita Shetty, who broke up with Raqesh Bapa recently, happily posed for the paps.

7. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza
7/10

The cute couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, who have starred together in films like Tujhe Meri Kasam, gave couple goals at Ashvini's party last night.

8. Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon
8/10

Raveena Tandon, known for her scintillating songs such as Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast and Tip Tip Barsa Paani, looked hot and happening in her smart outfit.

9. Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan
9/10

Salman Khan's brother-in-law and his sister Arpita Khan also arrived at the party. The couple has hosted Eid and Ganesh Chaturthi parties at their home this year.

10. Ashvini Yardi

Ashvini Yardi
10/10

And here's the birthday girl herself. The Bollywood producer Ashvini Yardi looked like a royal queen in a black dress at her birthday bash last night.

