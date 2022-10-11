Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra attend producer Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash

Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash was a star-studded affair with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kartik Aaryan among others in attendance.

Ashvini Yardi, who owns the production house Grazing Goat Pictures, hosted her grand birthday bash on Monday, October 10, in Mumbai. The party was a star-studded affair with multiple celebrities such as Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in attendance. Check out the photos from last night here. (All images: Viral Bhayani)