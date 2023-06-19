In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya hosted their wedding reception on Sunday night, which was attended by the who-is-who of Bollywood
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya officially became man and wife on Sunday afternoon at a five-star hotel in Mumbai then they hosted their reception, which was attended by the who-is-who of Bollywood. The wedding reception saw Bollywood -- past and present -- show up in strength, befitting an evening hosted by one of Hindi cinema’s ruling families.
1. Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya at their wedding reception
At the reception, Drisha looking svelte and stunning in her beige flowing gown and Karan, dapper in his tuxedo and bowtie. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
2. Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
"Blessed to have a daughter in our family now," said doting uncle Bobby Deol, who arrived with his wife and son Aryaman. His cousin Abhay Deol was also present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
3. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
There was Aamir Khan, all smiles in jeans and brown short kurta, sleeves rolled up, and Salman Khan presenting just the opposite picture with his sharp suit, unsmiling face, and phalanx of safari-suited bodyguards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
4. Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
Jackie Shroff aka Jaggu Dada, sporting a multi-hued Nepali cap, made the paparazzi’s day by sitting in their midst, singing a couple of melodious lines and getting his pictures clicked with them. Also present was Anupam Kher. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
5. Guests at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
Also present to bless the couple were Shatrughan Sinha, Suniel Shetty and Subhash Ghai, and of course the extended Deol family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)