In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya hosted their wedding reception on Sunday night, which was attended by the who-is-who of Bollywood

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya officially became man and wife on Sunday afternoon at a five-star hotel in Mumbai then they hosted their reception, which was attended by the who-is-who of Bollywood. The wedding reception saw Bollywood -- past and present -- show up in strength, befitting an evening hosted by one of Hindi cinema’s ruling families.