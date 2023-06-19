Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya hosted their wedding reception on Sunday night, which was attended by the who-is-who of Bollywood

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 19, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya officially became man and wife on Sunday afternoon at a five-star hotel in Mumbai then they hosted their reception, which was attended by the who-is-who of Bollywood. The wedding reception saw Bollywood -- past and present -- show up in strength, befitting an evening hosted by one of Hindi cinema’s ruling families.

1. Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya at their wedding reception

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya at their wedding reception
1/5

At the reception, Drisha looking svelte and stunning in her beige flowing gown and Karan, dapper in his tuxedo and bowtie. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

2. Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
2/5

"Blessed to have a daughter in our family now," said doting uncle Bobby Deol, who arrived with his wife and son Aryaman. His cousin Abhay Deol was also present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

3. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
3/5

There was Aamir Khan, all smiles in jeans and brown short kurta, sleeves rolled up, and Salman Khan presenting just the opposite picture with his sharp suit, unsmiling face, and phalanx of safari-suited bodyguards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

4. Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
4/5

Jackie Shroff aka Jaggu Dada, sporting a multi-hued Nepali cap, made the paparazzi’s day by sitting in their midst, singing a couple of melodious lines and getting his pictures clicked with them. Also present was Anupam Kher. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

5. Guests at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Guests at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
5/5

Also present to bless the couple were Shatrughan Sinha, Suniel Shetty and Subhash Ghai, and of course the extended Deol family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAS Athar Aamir Khan pens heartfelt note for father, wife Dr Mehreen Qazi reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.