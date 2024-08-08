Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

The Bollywood film industry is considered one of the best in the world as it helps build the careers of many artists. While some succeeded, others failed and turned to other occupations. There are many examples in Bollywood where individuals paid a big price for a small mistake. Sanjay Dutt's TADA court case, which led to him spending many years in jail, and Salman Khan's hit-and-run case, which put his career at risk, are notable examples. T

These cases show how small mistakes can lead to the downfall of many artists' careers. Today, we will discuss one such director whose life turned upside down due to a single mistake.