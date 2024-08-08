Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Today, we will discuss one such director whose life turned upside down due to a single mistake.
The Bollywood film industry is considered one of the best in the world as it helps build the careers of many artists. While some succeeded, others failed and turned to other occupations. There are many examples in Bollywood where individuals paid a big price for a small mistake. Sanjay Dutt's TADA court case, which led to him spending many years in jail, and Salman Khan's hit-and-run case, which put his career at risk, are notable examples. T
These cases show how small mistakes can lead to the downfall of many artists' careers. Today, we will discuss one such director whose life turned upside down due to a single mistake.
1. Arrogance led to his downfall
This actor experienced immense success in the industry, only to see their career destroyed due to his mistake. It is said that his arrogance led to his downfall.
2. Sajid Khan
We are talking about Sajid Khan, who was once considered a top director. He is the brother of director and choreographer Farah Khan, and is now struggling to get even a single film.
Sajid Khan's career began as the host of a TV show called Main Hoon Detective. In 2006, he followed in his sister Farah Khan's footsteps and became a director.
3. Success went to his head
His first film as a director was Darna Zaroori Hai. After that, he directed several films, but it is said that the continuous success went to his head.
4. Accused of sexual harassment
At the peak of his career, Sajid Khan was also linked with Jacqueline Fernandez, but their relationship didn't last long, and by 2013, news of their breakup became widespread. The biggest downfall in his career came in 2018 when several actresses accused him of sexual misconduct during the MeToo movement. His own assistant, Saloni Chopra, made serious allegations against him. Additionally, Sherlyn Chopra, Mandana Karimi, Dimple Paul, Ahana Kumra, Simran Suri, Karishma Upadhyay, Rachel White, Karishma Khan, and Jiah Khan also accused him of serious misconduct. This marked the beginning of the decline in his career graph.
5. Removed from Housefull 4
Due to the MeToo controversy, Sajid Khan was removed overnight from the film Housefull 4. After his removal, Farhad Samji took over as the director of the film.
6. struggling to revive his career,
It is said that when bad times come, all the stars turn against you. He participated in Season 16 of Bigg Boss in which he talked about is truggles. Today, Sajid Khan is living a life of obscurity and is struggling to revive his career, yearning for even a single film opportunity.