In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

Saiyami Kher achieved a remarkable personal milestone by completing the prestigious Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Germany.
Saiyami Kher, the actress who's known for her performances in movies and series such as Mirziya and Faadu, becomes the only Indian actress from India to successfully finish this physically demanding race, which consists of a 1.9 km swim, 90 km of cycling, and a 21.1 km run.
1. Saiyami Kher's 90 km of cycling
The Ironman 70.3, also known as the Half Ironman, is one of the most challenging endurance races in the world, testing the limits of athletes from around the globe. The triathlon consists of a 1.9 km swim, 90 km of cycling, and a 21.1 km run—completed back to back.
2. Saiyami Kher prepared for triathlon amid busy shoot schedule
Saiyami, who has been training for the past year while juggling her busy film schedule, reflected on the journey with immense pride and gratitude. Saiyami said, "Crossing the finish line of the Ironman 70.3 and getting that medal has to be one of the proudest moments of my life."
3. Saiyami Kher juggled between shoots and triathlon
Saiyami said that for the triathlon, she juggled between shoots "This has been on my bucket list forever, and I am just so happy I finally did it! Training for an Ironman while juggling 12 to 14-hour shooting was tough. There were days when motivation was nowhere to be found, and it really felt like a battle with myself."
4. Saiyami Kher's faced several hurdles to achieve this goal
Saiyami Kher added, "Through all the ups and downs—missed flights, lost luggage, and everything else—I made it to the finish. This race has been about losing my way but ultimately finding my path."
5. Saiyami Kher on completing Ironaman triathlon
Saiyami added, "I’m very happy I managed this, not just for finishing but for the journey that got me here. It showed me the power of determination and how if you put your mind to something no one can stop you. I’ll carry this moment with me forever! I want to be a Lambi race ki ghodi not only in endurance sport but also in my acting career” On the work front, Saiyami was last seen in sports drama Ghoomer with Abhishek Bachchan.
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.