Saiyaara: From most tickets sold since Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to highest opening day for love story, records broken by Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's film

1 . Saiyaara takes box office by storm

1

Mohit Suri's latest directorial, Saiyaara, broke all the presets, notions, and became the biggest surprise of 2025. As Sacnilk reported, the film, which was released on July 18, took an opening of 21 crores. No stars, no heavy promotions, no promotional tours or other PR gimmicks, and in fact no interviews of the new leads. Yet, Saiyaara worked due to its content.