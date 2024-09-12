Search icon
Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

The funeral of Anil Mehta was held on Thursday in Mumbai, and several close friends of Malaika Arora showed their support to the actress in the grieving time.

  Sep 12, 2024, 02:38 PM IST

Anil Mehta, the father of Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, reportedly died by suicide on September 11. The final rites of Anil Mehta happened at Santacruz Hindu crematorium, Mumbai on Thursday, September 12. The funeral was attended by Malaika's close friends and the family of her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan. 

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora
1/6

Malaika Arora's boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted standing in solidarity with the Aroras at their grieving loss. 

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan
2/6

Malaika Arora's ex-husband, Arhaan's father, actor Arbaaz Khan also showed his support and attended the funeral. 

Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan
3/6

Not only Arbaaz, but his younger brother, and Malaika's ex-brother-in-law, Sohail Khan also attended Anil Mehta's funeral. 

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor
4/6

Malaika and Amrita Arora's best friend, Kareena Kapoor rushed to the crematorium to stand with them in their bad phase. Kareena's husband Saif also attended the funeral. Even Karisma Kapoor also attended the funeral. 

Guru Randhawa and Sajid Khan

Guru Randhawa and Sajid Khan
5/6

Singer Guru Randhawa and Aroras' family friend, director Sajid Khan also attended the funeral. 

Malaika Arora with Joyce Polycarp and Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora with Joyce Polycarp and Arhaan Khan
6/6

This is the most heartbreaking photo to see. Malaika Arora looked emotional while her mother Joyce Polycarp was shattered over the loss of her husband. However, Joyce's grandson, Arhaan, provided much-needed support to her at such a crucial time. 

Read: How Malaika Arora's mother Joyce Polycarp battled divorce, raised daughters as single mother, is now a successful...

