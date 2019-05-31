Photos
Saif Ali Khan wishes 'Happy Summer Holidays' as he leaves for London with a sleepy Taimur and Kareena Kapoor Khan, PICS
A sleepy Taimur Ali Khan was spotted as he was leaving for London along with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
- DNA Web Team
- May 31, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
It's been a while since we saw pictures of the cutest B-Town kid on the block. Yes, we're talking about the apple of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's eyes - baby Taimur Ali Khan.
Late on Thursday night, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were papped at the airport along with their little munchkin Taimur, as they left the country for the summer vacations. The adorable family has reportedlt jetted off to London to spend Taimur's summer holidays.
While a sleepy Taimur looked super cute clad in his night suit, Saif and Kareena made for a stylish couple at the airport. Saif even wished the paps 'Happy Summer Holidays' while saying bye to them.
Check out the pictures and videos right here:
1. Saif Ali Khan carries Taimur in his arms
Late on Thursday night, Saif Ali Khan was spotted carrying little Taimur Ali Khan in his arms at the Mumbai airport, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.
2. How cute does Taimur look clad in his pyjamas?
Clad in his blue and white night suit, Taimur looked cute as a button as he left for his summer holidays with Abba Saif and Mommy Kareena. Baby Taimur was seen yawning as his sleep may have been disturbed while they were to leave for their vacation.
3. Sleep in my eyes!
Even though, it seems the constant flashes of the cameras woke Taimur up, it's quite evident that the little bundle of joy has loadz of sleep in his eyes.
Watch:
We wonder what Kareena is asking Saif though!
4. Not just holidays, but a work trip too?
As per several reports, it's not just going to be all fun and no work for the couple. Apparently, while Kareena will shoot for a few portions of her upcoming film Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, Saif Ali Khan is reported to shoot for Jawaani Jaaneman in London for a few days as well.
5. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan: Nailing the Airport looks in style!
While little Taimur was dressed in his PJs, Saif Ali Khan kept it classy in a formal shirt and dark denims while Kareena chose to keep it causal and comfy in a pair of baggy jeans and a white tee. She threw a long black shrug and a pair of shades to nail her airport look.
6. Saif wishes the paps 'Happy summer holidays'
As they were about to enter the departure gate, Saif didn't forget to say goodbye to the paparazzi. He also waved to them and wished them 'Happy Summer Holidays' too. All this while, a sleepy Taimur seems to have been missing his bed.
(All images via Yogen Shah)