Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Aug 16, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
1.Langda Tyagi in Omkara
Saif Ali Khan delivered one of the most unforgettable performances of his career as Langda Tyagi in Omkara. Breaking away from his urbane image, he embraced the character's darker shades with a raw, menacing and deeply compelling performance.
2.Karan Kapoor in Hum Tum
As Karan Kapoor in Hum Tum, Saif brought his trademark charm and humour to the quintessential romantic hero. His effortless blend of comedy, vulnerability and romance made the character iconic, earning him the National Award for Best Actor.
3.Cyrus Mistry in Being Cyrus
In Being Cyrus, Saif stepped into a darker and far more unconventional space. As Cyrus Mistry, a mysterious young man who enters the lives of a dysfunctional family, he delivered a layered performance that kept viewers guessing about his motives.
4.Boris in Go Goa Gone
Saif dived headfirst into the wild, irreverent world of India’s first zombie comedy, Go Goa Gone. As Boris, the eccentric zombie hunter, he fully embraced the film’s absurdity, bringing swagger, comic timing and a distinct sense of madness to the role.
5.'Blind Samurai' in Haiwaan
Taking on the action-thriller genre, Saif is set to play a visually challenged character, whom he has described as a 'blind samurai'. The Priyadarshan directorial, featuring Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, is slated to release on September 11.