FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Lalit Modi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? IPL founder breaks silence on reports

Lalit Modi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20?

Not just football kings! Spain shatter Australia’s 23-year-old international cricket record

Not just football kings! Spain shatter Australia’s 23-year-old international

Epstein Files: Anthropic CEO's wife Cami Clark sought investment for 'NSFW' company, report says

Epstein Files: Anthropic CEO's wife sought investment for 'NSFW' company

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

Latest NewsPhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

As Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today, it’s the perfect time to look back at the roles that showcase his remarkable range. From a ruthless schemer and romantic hero to an eccentric zombie hunter, here are five performances that highlight his evolution as an actor.

Aman Wadhwa | Aug 16, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

1.Langda Tyagi in Omkara

Langda Tyagi in Omkara
1

Saif Ali Khan delivered one of the most unforgettable performances of his career as Langda Tyagi in Omkara. Breaking away from his urbane image, he embraced the character's darker shades with a raw, menacing and deeply compelling performance.

Advertisement

2.Karan Kapoor in Hum Tum

Karan Kapoor in Hum Tum
2

As Karan Kapoor in Hum Tum, Saif brought his trademark charm and humour to the quintessential romantic hero. His effortless blend of comedy, vulnerability and romance made the character iconic, earning him the National Award for Best Actor.

3.Cyrus Mistry in Being Cyrus

Cyrus Mistry in Being Cyrus
3

In Being Cyrus, Saif stepped into a darker and far more unconventional space. As Cyrus Mistry, a mysterious young man who enters the lives of a dysfunctional family, he delivered a layered performance that kept viewers guessing about his motives.

4.Boris in Go Goa Gone

Boris in Go Goa Gone
4

Saif dived headfirst into the wild, irreverent world of India’s first zombie comedy, Go Goa Gone. As Boris, the eccentric zombie hunter, he fully embraced the film’s absurdity, bringing swagger, comic timing and a distinct sense of madness to the role.

TRENDING NOW

5.'Blind Samurai' in Haiwaan

'Blind Samurai' in Haiwaan
5

Taking on the action-thriller genre, Saif is set to play a visually challenged character, whom he has described as a 'blind samurai'. The Priyadarshan directorial, featuring Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, is slated to release on September 11.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lalit Modi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? IPL founder breaks silence on reports
Lalit Modi to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20?
Not just football kings! Spain shatter Australia’s 23-year-old international cricket record
Not just football kings! Spain shatter Australia’s 23-year-old international
Air India Express passenger's pistol fires at Varanasi Airport, 2 screeners injured; probe underway
Air India passenger's pistol fires at Varanasi Airport, 2 screeners injured
'Entering Politics Was A Mistake': TMC leader Asish Banerjee found hanging at party office, note found
TMC leader Asish Banerjee found hanging at party office, note found
Bangladesh stun Australia in Darwin, seal historic first Test win on Australian soil
Bangladesh stun Australia in Darwin, seal historic first Test win on Australian
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement