Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

1 . Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan

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In Haiwaan, Saif Ali Khan takes on a demanding role that calls for more than a conventional performance. Playing a visually impaired character in Priyadarshan’s atmospheric thriller, the actor relies on restraint, observation and instinct to bring the part to life. As the film keeps his character’s motives and past under wraps, his inability to see becomes a compelling element of how he senses and confronts the danger around him. Also starring Akshay Kumar, the film releases on September 11.