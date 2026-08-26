Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Aug 26, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
1.Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan
In Haiwaan, Saif Ali Khan takes on a demanding role that calls for more than a conventional performance. Playing a visually impaired character in Priyadarshan’s atmospheric thriller, the actor relies on restraint, observation and instinct to bring the part to life. As the film keeps his character’s motives and past under wraps, his inability to see becomes a compelling element of how he senses and confronts the danger around him. Also starring Akshay Kumar, the film releases on September 11.
2.Rani Mukerji in Black
Rani Mukerji’s Michelle McNally remains one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated portrayals of a visually impaired character. In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, she plays a young woman who is both blind and deaf, navigating the world through touch, movement and emotion. Rani’s deeply committed performance stood out for its raw physicality, from Michelle’s distinct mannerisms to her powerful emotional outbursts.
3.Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil
Hrithik Roshan's Rohan Bhatnagar in Kaabil stands out as a compelling portrayal of a visually impaired man whose life is shattered by a devastating personal tragedy. What makes the performance particularly striking is the confidence and independence with which Rohan navigates the world. Hrithik balances vulnerability, romance and determination, gradually transforming Rohan into a man consumed by an unrelenting quest for justice.
4.Kajol in Fanaa
Kajol brought warmth, vulnerability and strength to Zooni Ali Beg in Fanaa. As a visually impaired Kashmiri woman, she portrayed Zooni as spirited, curious and fiercely independent, never allowing her blindness to define the character. Her performance captured Zooni’s emotional depth through subtle expressions and voice, while her chemistry with Aamir Khan added to the character's enduring appeal.
5.Vikram in Thaandavam
Vikram took on a challenging role as a former RAW operative who loses his vision and goes undercover in London as Kenny, a church pianist. His blindness becomes central to the action-driven narrative, with Vikram balancing physical vulnerability with a heightened awareness of his surroundings. The performance effectively explores how his character relies on his other senses to navigate danger, making blindness an integral part of his identity and survival in Thaandavam.