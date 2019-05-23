Sadak 2, Dabangg 3, Angrezi Medium, Stree 2 herald the season of sequels on the big screen

Nearly a dozen upcoming movies will take their franchise forward in the next year or so
If there’s one thing that holds sway over Bollywood apart from remakes, then it has to be sequels. This year has already seen two of them hitting the marquee — Total Dhamaal, the third instalment in the Dhamaal series and Student Of The Year 2. While the Indra Kumar directorial starring Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Riteish Deshmukh raked in Rs 100 crore, the second part of SOTY toplined by Tiger Shroff has churned out an average business. That, however, has in no way put a spoke in the wheel of filmmakers bringing a second, third or fourth part of a movie, which has been a huge hit.
In fact, in recent times, Sadak 2, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have been announced. Gully Boy’s part 2 is also in the works. As trade analyst Komal Nahta says, “The success ratio of sequels (30-40%) is more than the general success ratio in the Hindi film industry. You cannot expect each one of them to be a success, but several like Total Dhamaal have done well. The most important aspect about it is the recall value. Even if a generation has missed a film like Sadak, they would have caught it on TV. But content is the decisive factor. Whether a sequel retains the original cast or has completely new actors, its recall value will work for a day or two. After that like any other film, it’s only the content — if it’s good it will fare well, if not it will go flying out of the window.”
No wonder, in an industry where any Friday could be a game-changer, filmmakers want to capitalise on the recall value that a sequel guarantees. By the end of this year, the next instalments of two films, Housefull and Dabangg, will release and nearly a dozen sequels are on the anvil.
Here’s a lowdown...
1. HOUSEFULL 4
Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda on the sets of Housefull 4
Touted to be the most expensive comedy, it is a reincarnation drama and will see its key characters in two different eras. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it’s the fourth instalment of the franchise that began with Housefull in 2010. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Boman Irani have been constant while additions and subtractions have been made through the series. Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde join the cast in raising shenanigans in the fourth one.
2. DABANGG 3
Salman Khan in Dabangg 3
Chulbul Pandey, the quirky, macho cop returns with his ingenuity in the third instalment of the successful franchise, which earned Salman Khan the moniker Dabangg Khan. Interestingly, the third part will be both, a prequel and sequel, to the previous films. It will show how Chulbul turned into a Robinhood cop. Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut as Rajjo in the first part, will join Salman in this one, too.
3. BHOOL BHULAIYA 2
A still fom the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiya
This horror comedy was a remake of Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (2003). Directed by Priyadarshan, this 2007 film, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, was a big hit. Now, 12 years later, producer Bhushan Kumar has announced its second part. The film will reportedly be helmed by Farhad Samji and while they plan to retain the Khiladi, the rest of the cast will be new.
4. SADAK 2
The Sadak 2 team
Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction after 19 years with the sequel of Sadak. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, the 1991 movie, which was about a man who falls in love with a sex worker and rescues her from a brothel, was a blockbuster. Twenty-eight years later, the second part will reportedly see Alia Bhatt as Sanjay’s daughter. The movie went on floors last Saturday with the Gully Boy actress filming her scenes. This is the first time she is being directed by her filmmaker father.
5. SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN
A still from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
After tackling the issue of performance anxiety in a sensitive manner with a dash of humour in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Aanand L Rai is all set to produce its part deux. Ayushmann Khurrana, who starred in the original, will now play a homosexual in this gay love story. And if you go by the short promo, it promises to be another entertainer with a social message.
6. ANGREZI MEDIUM
A still from Hindi Medium (left) and Kareena Kapoor Khan
This is the sequel to Hindi Medium (2017), which was a satire on the education system where a rich couple goes to extreme lengths to secure their daughter’s admission in a reputed English school. Starring Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, the light-hearted film with a message was a sleeper hit. In the new movie, the grown-up daughter aspires to study abroad. Irrfan continues to headline the cast. This time, Kareena Kapoor Khan gives him company. She reportedly plays a cop in the sequel.
7. GO GOA GONE 2
A still from Go Goa Gone
The zombie comedy of 2013, starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das, is being taken ahead and this time, the three friends will be battling aliens. Directed by Raj and DK, it is currently in the scripting stage.
8. STREE 2
A still from Stree
One of the biggest hits of 2018, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, it wasn’t long before a sequel was announced for Stree, which had an open-ended climax. Producer Dinesh Vijan had told this paper that the closing shots of Stree will serve as the starting point for the sequel. It will narrate Shraddha’s back story and also answer a few pertinent questions, which arose in the first film.
9. GULLY BOY 2
A still from Gully Boy
The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt-starrer crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. Based on the life of Mumbai-based rappers DIVINE and Naezy, the film was also critically acclaimed. The sequel reportedly will be set in Delhi.
OTHERS IN THE PIPELINE