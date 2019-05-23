Sadak 2, Dabangg 3, Angrezi Medium, Stree 2 herald the season of sequels on the big screen

If there’s one thing that holds sway over Bollywood apart from remakes, then it has to be sequels. This year has already seen two of them hitting the marquee — Total Dhamaal, the third instalment in the Dhamaal series and Student Of The Year 2. While the Indra Kumar directorial starring Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Riteish Deshmukh raked in Rs 100 crore, the second part of SOTY toplined by Tiger Shroff has churned out an average business. That, however, has in no way put a spoke in the wheel of filmmakers bringing a second, third or fourth part of a movie, which has been a huge hit.

In fact, in recent times, Sadak 2, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have been announced. Gully Boy’s part 2 is also in the works. As trade analyst Komal Nahta says, “The success ratio of sequels (30-40%) is more than the general success ratio in the Hindi film industry. You cannot expect each one of them to be a success, but several like Total Dhamaal have done well. The most important aspect about it is the recall value. Even if a generation has missed a film like Sadak, they would have caught it on TV. But content is the decisive factor. Whether a sequel retains the original cast or has completely new actors, its recall value will work for a day or two. After that like any other film, it’s only the content — if it’s good it will fare well, if not it will go flying out of the window.”

No wonder, in an industry where any Friday could be a game-changer, filmmakers want to capitalise on the recall value that a sequel guarantees. By the end of this year, the next instalments of two films, Housefull and Dabangg, will release and nearly a dozen sequels are on the anvil.

Here’s a lowdown...