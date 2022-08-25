Search icon
Saawan, Sanam Bewafa, Chaand Kaa Tukdaa: Hit films of late filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak

While remembering the late filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak, let's take a look at some of his hit films.

Indian cinema producer, lyricist, and director Saawan Kumar Tak passed away in an unfortunate turn of events. He was the director of numerous Hindi movies, including Gomti Ke Kinare, Souten, Souten Ki Beti, Sanam Bewafa, and Bewaffa Se Waffa. Actors like Sanjeev Kumar and Mehmood Junior are said to have gotten a break in the industry because of him. 

1. Saawan... The Love Season

Saawan... The Love Season
Saawan... The Love Season is a 2006 Hindi-language romantic drama film directed by Saawan Kumar and starring Salman Khan, Saloni Aswani, Kapil Jhaveri, Ranjeet, and Prem Chopra.

2. Sanam Bewafa

Sanam Bewafa
Although Salman and Ruksar's fathers live next door to one another, they are sworn enemies. The pair eventually gets married, but they are horrified to learn the real reason why their dads approve of the wedding.

3. Chaand Kaa Tukda

Chaand Kaa Tukda
NRI Shyam travels to India to carry out his late mother's dying wish for him to marry an Indian woman. He doesn't realise that the girl he falls in love with is a pawn in his adversaries' hands.

4. Ab Kya Hoga

Ab Kya Hoga
Ram Sinha is from a prosperous family. His mother wants him to get married so that they can have an heir for the family. Ram gives his mother the responsibility of making this choice and leaves it up to her.

5. Sanam Harjai

Sanam Harjai
Informing Neelu that he is leaving for the US, Raj betrays her. When he visits New Zealand, he meets Tina, who falls in love with him.

6. Souten Ki Beti

Souten Ki Beti
Dr. Shyam Verma, a heart specialist, is the sole child of his widowed father Shankar. Radha, a stunning air hostess with Indian Airlines, catches Shyam's eye, and the two start dating.

