Runway 34, Neerja, Bell Bottom: Five amazing aviation thrillers in Bollywood

From the recently released Runway 34 to the multiple award-winning Neerja, here's a look at five great aviation thrillers from Bollywood that will keep you hooked from start to finish. These films explored different subjects and proved highly successful. (All images: File photos)
1. Runway 34
Directed, produced, and headlined by Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 is inspired by a real-life incident when the pilot had to alter his route to land his flight due to the extreme weather conditions in the original landing location. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Rakul Preet Singh, the film is running in theatres currently.
2. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Based on the life of one of the first Indian female air-force pilots in combat Gunjan Saxena, this biographical film was hugely appreciated by the audience and Janhvi Kapoor surprised everyone with her amazing leading performance. Directed by Sharan Sharma in his debut, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is streaming on Netflix India.
3. Flight
Mohit Chadda headlines the aviation thriller 'Flight' currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film's action sequences and performances, especially Mohit's towering act, were hugely appreciated and loved by the audience. Pavan Malhotra and Zakir Hussain also star in the gripping suspense drama.
4. Bell Bottom
Inspired by the real-life hijacking events of Indian Airlines flights in India during the 1980s, the spy thriller features Akshay Kumar as RAW agent Anshul Malhotra, codenamed Bell Bottom. Along with Lara Dutta who portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi also star the film streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
5. Neerja
Arguably Sonam Kapoor's finest career performance as late air-hostess Neerja Bhanot, the biographical film was based on the attempted hijacking of Pan America Flight 73 in Karachi. Neerja Bhanot was posthumously awarded India's highest peacetime gallantry, the Ashoka Chakra for his courage and valour.