Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Mid-year box office hits of 2022

As we are in the mid-year of 2022, let's take a look back at movies that revived cinema.
2022 is the year where the movie business started its journey of reviving from the losses due to the Covid pandemic. The 50% seating capacity restriction was lifted, and people rushed into theatres to watch their favourite stars on the big screen. Sadly, we still have a long way to go, and the movie business needs some huge money-rakers for covering the 2-year loss. However, we do have some interesting, celebrated blockbusters that brought the lost glory back. As we are in mid-2022, here we are with a list of the biggest hits of the year. (All images source: File photos)
1. Gangubai Kathiawadi
We start our list with a film that celebrates women's power. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt was the ice-breaker for Bollywood, and the film breached into the 100-crore club easily.
2. The Kashmir Files
Next, we have a film that started slow but went on to break records. Vivek Agnihotri's hard-hitting drama The Kashmir Files shocked the globe, and Bollywood got the year's first blockbuster. The film went on to earn more than Rs 300 crores worldwide, and it set several new records.
3. RRR
Now, here comes a film that actually brought back the glory of Indian cinema. SS Rajamouli's epic-drama RRR was a blockbuster in cinemas, and currently, it is making waves overseas with its digital release. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR's film went on to earn more than Rs 1,100 crores at the worldwide box office.
4. KGF Chapter 2
Just a few weeks after RRR, Yash and his team made a bombastic entry at the box office with KGF Chapter 2. The sequel to 2018's hit was bigger, better, and a monstrous blockbuster. These two releases took the Indian film industry to a new level.
5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
After two pan-India blockbusters, there was a debate among people that Bollywood is getting overpowered by such visual spectacles. However, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke the dry spell and went on to become an all-time blockbuster.
6. Major
We will finish our list with another pan-India release, Major. Although Adivi Sesh's movie isn't as big as the other mega releases, the film showed a great example of sustainability, and it amazed the entire nation. We hope that the second half of 2022 will be as fruitful or more successful than the first half. With movies like Shamshera, Ek Villain Returns, Brahmastra, Shehzada and other flicks, we can expect fireworks for the rest of the year.