Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Mid-year box office hits of 2022

2022 is the year where the movie business started its journey of reviving from the losses due to the Covid pandemic. The 50% seating capacity restriction was lifted, and people rushed into theatres to watch their favourite stars on the big screen. Sadly, we still have a long way to go, and the movie business needs some huge money-rakers for covering the 2-year loss. However, we do have some interesting, celebrated blockbusters that brought the lost glory back. As we are in mid-2022, here we are with a list of the biggest hits of the year. (All images source: File photos)