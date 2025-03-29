3 . Rohit Shetty wanted to leave his wife and son for Prachi Desai

3

Rohit Shetty wanted to leave his wife Maya Shetty and son Ishaan Shetty, but his wife refused to grant him a divorce, as per reports. Gradually, Rohit and Prachi's relationship also fell through and the director went back to his family. Rohit and Prachi have never publically talked about their rumoured failed relationship. Prachi is still single.