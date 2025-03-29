BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Mar 29, 2025, 11:47 PM IST
1.Rohit Shetty was reportedly in a relationship with Prachi Desai
As per rumours, the 51-year-old filmmaker Rohit Shetty was once romantically involved with the famous actress Prachi Desai, who will turn 37 this year. Prachi made her acting debut in Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kasamh Se in 2006 and made her Bollywood debut opposite director-actor Farhan Akhtar in the 2008 musical drama Rock On.
2.Rohit Shetty and Prachi Desai in Bol Bachchan
Rohit Shetty and Prachi Desai reportedly fell in love on the sets of his 2012 comedy Bol Bachchan, that also starred Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Asin in the leading roles. It was also reported that Rohit used to regularly arranged romantic dinner dates for Prachi in Jaipur at that time.
3.Rohit Shetty wanted to leave his wife and son for Prachi Desai
Rohit Shetty wanted to leave his wife Maya Shetty and son Ishaan Shetty, but his wife refused to grant him a divorce, as per reports. Gradually, Rohit and Prachi's relationship also fell through and the director went back to his family. Rohit and Prachi have never publically talked about their rumoured failed relationship. Prachi is still single.
4.Rohit Shetty last film
Rohit Shetty's last directorial was Singham Again, the third film in the Singham franchise and the fifth film in his Cop Universe. It starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor. Singham Again was released in cinemas on Diwali 2024.
5.Prachi Desai last film
Prachi Desai was last seen in the mystery thriller Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, which also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Sahil Vaid, and Parul Gulati. The Aban Bharucha Deohans directorial was a direct-to-digital release and premiered on ZEE5 in April 2024.
GT vs MI, IPL 2025: Sai Sudarshan, Prasidh Krishna shine as Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in Ahmedabad
Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid to be celebrated tomorrow; India, Pakistan to celebrate on....
Chaitra Navratri 2025: UP CM Yogi announces ban on meat sales within 500m of religious sites, strict action ordered
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch DC vs SRH match 10 live on TV, online?
Amid Kunal Kamra row, Ashwini Vaishnaw points out 'reasonable restrictions' under freedom of expression
After 17 years, CBI court clears former HC judge Nirmal Yadav, 3 others in cash-at-judge's-door case, acquitting Rs 15 lakh
When Akshaye Khanna called Aishwarya Rai 'sexiest woman', said he can't take his eyes off her: 'It's embarassing for...'
No prior warning, just an email from Donald Trump: Hundreds of international students in US forced to leave country due to...
When Maharani Gayatri Devi was robbed at gunpoint for her pearl necklace, she turned it into a lesson in....
Anurag Kashyap didn't meet daughter Aaliyah for a year after separation from first wife: 'I was an addict, went to...'
Punjab sprinter Gurindervir Singh smashes men's 100m national record at Indian Grand Prix 1
You'll love Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Ghibli-style wedding pics! See here
How to create Ghibli-Style AI art without ChatGPT subscription: Free tools to try
DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
India's biggest defence deal worth Rs 62000cr is for THIS helicopter, know its features
Step inside Diljit Dosanjh’s viral luxury hotel suite that fans mistook for his home
After being mistaken for Shruthi Narayanan; Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel Honey Bunny actress says...
'Suffering Because I’m in..': World's richest man Elon Musk reveals that his role in the US Government is hurting his business due to..
Delhi-NCR Update: Stage 1 GRAP revoked in national capital after AQI dips to...
IPL 2025: Virender Sehwag mocks CSK legend MS Dhoni with brutal 'jaldi aa gaye' comment for batting at No 9 against RCB
Shocking: Teacher suspended, arrested for abusing 10-year-old autistic child in viral video
Shahid Kapoor teaches son Zain how to ride cycle with towel, 'chachu' Ishaan Khatter's hilarious reaction goes viral
Rare partial solar eclipse of 2025 wows viewers; see the first images
Shikhar Dhawan finally breaks silence on rumoured girlfriend Sophie Shine, says 'samajdaaro ko ishaara..'
Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, mantra and significance and more
NZ vs PAK: Mark Chapman’s heroics guide New Zealand to 73-run win against Pakistan in ODI series opener, take 1-0 lead
'Hate this trend': Fans express anger over AI-generated Ghibli-style art trend
'DSP Siraj reporting': Mohammed Siraj takes Tilak Varma's bat, refuses to return
Watch: Virat Kohli's animated chat with CSK star after RCB win at Chepauk in IPL 2025 goes viral
THIS is world's longest train, 7.3 kilometers long and equivalent to 402 Statues of Liberty! It operates from...
Meet Harsh Jain, co-founder of Rs 65,000 crore fantasy sports company, owns Rs 1380000000 home near Antilia, Mukesh Ambani is his..., net worth is Rs...
Salman Khan discovered Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram reels, suggested her name for this film before Sikandar: 'Kaun hai yeh ladki'
Chaitra Navratri 2025 Ghatasthapana: Know the date, time, shubh muhurat for Kalash Sthapana
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan turns Chand Nawab ahead of Eid, recreates viral clip; fans react
Who is Swati Sachdeva? Stand-up comedian slammed over her joke about parents
Nana Patekar reveals to Anil Kapoor why he doesn't attend Bollywood parties: 'Ghatiya log gaali-galoch karte hain, do jhaapad...'
Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast faces major backlash, fans call YouTuber 'selfish' for abandoning pet dog due to 'religious reasons'
'I am not competing for...': MS Dhoni on why he bats so low for Chennai Super Kings in IPL
Did you know Sonu Nigam has a BJP connection? Legendary singer shares how, see post
Rohit Bal’s will battle takes a turn as friends withdraw claims against Lalit Tehlan
Watch: Former Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal’s ugly fight in viral video forces Shikhar Dhawan to…
Think only Indians are crazy about Bollywood songs? Think again!
Big move by Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries transfers 100% stake in projects and property to...
Sikandar box office prediction day 1: Salman Khan will fail to beat Tiger 3 opening, South will be weaker despite Rashmika Mandanna | Exclusive
Gold Smuggling Fiasco: Constable’s complicity, DCP’s blind eye, and ACS Gupta’s crumbling cover-up in Karnataka
Meet BSEB Bihar Board class 10 topper Ranjan Verma, only boy to get AIR 1 with 489 marks and 97.8%, will receive Rs 2 lakh prize money
Jaya Bachchan makes special request in Rajya Sabha, it has an Amitabh Bachchan connection
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 topper: Meet Anshu Kumari, BSEB matric topper with 489 marks, to get prize money of Rs..
Meet Sakshi Kumari, BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 topper with 97.80%, will get prize money of Rs...
'England, you're the worst winners and worst losers,' says Matthew Hayden
Salman Khan reveals who convinced him to work in Sikandar, its not AR Murugadoss but...: 'Mujhe phone aaya ki...'
Chhaava star Vineet Kumar Singh kept his 4 cards aside to work with Sunny Deol in Jaat
Meet Indian billionaire who owns over Rs 1400 crore house in London, has Rs 145140 crore net worth, now planning to leave UK after 30 years due to...
After Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, comedian Swati Sachdeva gets called out for controversial joke on mother and vibrator: 'Khud ko famous krne k liye...'
Ramandeep Singh reveals how it feels to be a Mumbai Indians member at high-security airports
Chhattisgarh: 16 Naxalites gunned down, two DRG jawans injured in encounter in Sukma
Who was Cyanide Mallika, India’s first convicted female serial killer, presented herself as a devoted pious woman
This female superstar who gave tough competition to Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Juhi Chawla, was born in Jharkhand, had a fight with hit director, later settled in…
Meet man, IIT grad who lost his legs in accident, got 992nd rank in IIT-JEE, and AIR 4 in..., now working at Google as...
Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Accused Shariful Islam Shehzad files bail plea, claims case is 'false'
Vijay Varma's candid statement on relationships goes viral amid Tamannaah Bhatia breakup: 'If you enjoy it like ice cream...'
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani makes big claim about this new technology, says will create millions of entrepreneurs, it is...
Elon Musk is at 1 and Mukesh Ambani is at 17 in Hurun Global Rich List but what’s the difference in their wealth?
Aishwarya Rai played seductress for actor 9 years younger, family wasn’t happy with steamy scenes, film became superhit
'Mohanlal's L2E: Empuraan is anti-Hindu propaganda film': Fans of Malayalam superstar 'feel cheated', cancel tickets for these scenes
Rooftop pool breaks barriers during Myanmar earthquake, sweeps people off road, watch viral video
'Main character? No, he's the whole storyline': PM Modi’s Studio Ghibli moment goes viral
Rajesh Khanna would ‘insult’ Amitabh Bachchan on Bawarchi sets but Jaya Bachchan predicted he is going to be a big star
India's first expressway between Mumbai and Pune reduces travel time by 2 hours, doesn't allow these vehicles
Sikandar first review out: Salman Khan delivers 'solid performance' in AR Murugadoss film, Rashmika Mandanna's role stands out, biggest highlights are..
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: BSEB Matric result DECLARED, know how to download marksheet online
Salman Khan gets slammed for wearing Ram Janmabhoomi watch, All India Muslim Jamaat president considers it 'haraam': 'He should repent for..'
This heritage hotel in Delhi is now owned by Tata Group, know what is special about it
India’s cheapest train competes with Rajdhani, Vande Bharat in speed; its AC coaches fare is just Rs...
L2E: Empuraan box office collection day 2: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film becomes fastest Malayalam movie to earn Rs 100 crore
Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad, sister Sunaina Roshan react to actor making directorial debut with Krrish 4
After leaked casting couch video, Shruthi Narayanan's old statement about social media goes viral: 'You can't share everything, it might...'
World's richest man Elon Musk sells X to his own xAI company for Rs..., what does it mean for users?
'PM Modi is a smart man, India-US tariffs will work out well': Donald Trump
Sitting for long hours? Know what is Driver's Knee, symptoms, causes, and how to prevent it
Mukesh Ambani breaks records with Rs 1000 crore purchase of India’s most expensive private jet, makes him the first...
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch GT vs MI match 9 live on TV, online?
GT vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
Rakul Preet Singh follows THIS simple skin care routine for a flawless skin
Viral video: Japanese students' energetic dance 'Apt' takes social media by storm, WATCH
Meet IAS officer, who left high-paying job at Google, later cracked UPSC on his fifth attempt with AIR..., he is...
Meet director who created history in Bollywood with debut, was accused of plagiarism, faced legal issues, now making comeback with..
CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni unlocks new milestone at 43, surpasses Suresh Raina to become highest run scorer for Chennai Super Kings in IPL
'Maine Shah Rukh Khan ke bete ko paani, cigarette diya': Meet failed actor who claims saving Aryan Khan from 'mafia' in jail
CSK vs RCB: Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal shine as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk after 17 years
IPL 2025 schedule update: KKR vs LSG match moved to April 8 at Eden Gardens, here's why
DNA TV Show: How effective AIMPLB's 'black arm band' appeal was? Check state-wise 'strike rate' here
Dog munches on Rs 3.32 lakh cash, this is how shocked owner tries to recover money
Why are India’s richest citizens migrating? know the countries they’re choosing to move to
When does earthquake become devastating? Five MOST DEVASTATING earthquakes
Sobhita Dhulipala gets angry at paparazzi, says 'stop, what are you doing?'
Will Law Ministry send notice to Gautam Adani in US bribery case? Know in detail
Yes! Your OCD is bad, but is it THIS bad? Video shows stranger fixing journalist's collar mid-coverage, WATCH
'Mau ko laya bhi views ke liye tha..': Youtuber Gaurav Taneja faces backlash as fans accuse him of abandoning dog Mau, threaten to…
CSK vs RCB: Virat Kohli creates history, surpasses Shikhar Dhawan to become highest run-scorer against CSK in IPL