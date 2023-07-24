Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Here's how much Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi were paid for Karan Johar's upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years. Ranveer's Rocky and Alia's Rani decide to 'switch' their families to convince their parents about their marriage in the romantic comedy.
The film pairs Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt opposite each other for the second time after Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Gully Boy in 2019. Ahead of its release this Friday, July 28, here's a look at the whopping fees charged by the main cast for the Karan Johar film. (All images: Dharma Productions/Twitter)
1. Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, who plays Rocky Randhawa, has been reportedly paid a sum of Rs 25 crore for the film, as per a report in Siasat.com.
2. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt plays the titular role of Rani Chatterjee and has charged a whopping fee of Rs 10 crore for the film, as per a report in Siasat.com.
3. Dharmendra
As per a report in Siasat.com, Dharmendra, who plays Rocky's grandfather, has been paid a sum of Rs 1.5 crore.
4. Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan, who plays Rocky's grandmother, has charged a whopping sum of Rs 1 crore, as per a report in Siasat.com.
5. Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi plays Rani's grandmother and has been paid a sum of Rs 1 crore, according to the Siasat.com report.