5 . Pyar Jhukta Nahin was inspired from...it was remade in...

The biggest blockbuster of 1985 was inspired by the 1973 film Aa Gale Lag Jaa, which starred Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore. Pyar Jhukta Nahin's stupendous success inspired the Kannada film industry to remake the film as Nee Bareda Kadambari with Vishnuvardhan and Bhavya in the lead. It was also remade in Tamil with Rajnikanth as Naan Adimai Illai co-starring Sridevi. Pyar Jhukta Nahin was also remade in Telugu as Pachani Kapuram again starring Krishna and Sridevi. The movie was also adapted in Bengali by Bimal Roy Jr. as Aamar Tumi starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Farah Naaz.

Watch the iconic song from Pyar Jhukta Nahin