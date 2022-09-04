Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 6 unforgettable films of the late actor with wife Neetu Kapoor

On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, take a look at his films with Neetu Kapoor.
Indian actor Rishi Raj Kapoor appeared in Hindi-language movies. He received various honours, including a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards. He was a member of the Kapoor family and had his acting debut in the film Mera Naam Joker, directed by his father Raj Kapoor, for which he received the National Film Award for Best Child Artist.
1. Kabhi Kabhie
In the movie, an elderly couple becomes pals after a series of events brings them together in a generational love story.
2. Do Dooni Chaar
A middle-class school teacher tries to make his wife and kids happy despite difficult circumstances.
3. Rafoo Chakkar
This Narender Bedi-helmed movie, which was influenced by the Hollywood production Some Like It Hot, stars Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Rajendranath Malhotra, Asrani, and others.
4. Amar Akbar Anthony
Manmohan Desai directed this film, which told the story of three brothers who were separated and later reunited after a long separation.
5. Besharam
In Abhinav Kashyap's Besharam, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor collaborated.
6. Dhan Daulat
The 1980 Indian Bollywood film Dhan Daulat was produced and directed by Vinod Shah. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh play crucial roles.