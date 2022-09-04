Search icon
Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 6 unforgettable films of the late actor with wife Neetu Kapoor

On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, take a look at his films with Neetu Kapoor.

  Sep 04, 2022

Indian actor Rishi Raj Kapoor appeared in Hindi-language movies. He received various honours, including a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards. He was a member of the Kapoor family and had his acting debut in the film Mera Naam Joker, directed by his father Raj Kapoor, for which he received the National Film Award for Best Child Artist.

1. Kabhi Kabhie

Kabhi Kabhie
1/6

In the movie, an elderly couple becomes pals after a series of events brings them together in a generational love story.

2. Do Dooni Chaar

Do Dooni Chaar
2/6

 A middle-class school teacher tries to make his wife and kids happy despite difficult circumstances.

3. Rafoo Chakkar

Rafoo Chakkar
3/6

This Narender Bedi-helmed movie, which was influenced by the Hollywood production Some Like It Hot, stars Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Rajendranath Malhotra, Asrani, and others.

4. Amar Akbar Anthony

Amar Akbar Anthony
4/6

Manmohan Desai directed this film, which told the story of three brothers who were separated and later reunited after a long separation.

5. Besharam

Besharam
5/6

In Abhinav Kashyap's Besharam, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor collaborated.

6. Dhan Daulat

Dhan Daulat
6/6

The 1980 Indian Bollywood film Dhan Daulat was produced and directed by Vinod Shah. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh play crucial roles.

