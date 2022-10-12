Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her mehandi ceremony with Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha has dropped some unseen photos from the mehandi ceremony, and her followers are going gaga over her and Ali Fazal's chemistry.
Richa Chadha took the internet by storm by sharing some unseen moments from her mehandi ceremony. In a carousel post, Richa was boasting her hands, filled with love and dark heena. Let's take a look at moments. (All images source: Richa Chadha Instagram)
1. Richa Chadha showing off her mehandi to Ali Fazal
Here's the first glimpse of Richa Chadha flashing her mehandi hand to her husband Ali Fazal. The mehandi ceremony took place on September 30, 2022.
2. The glow of the bride, Richa Chadha
During the mehandi function, Richa Chadha was glowing, and this photo is captured the best moment of the occasion.
3. Richa Chadha kept her fans updated about the ceremony
During the occasion, Richa shared two short videos on her Instagram stories, and she's flashing her hands, applied with Heena and a special nazar amulet emoji nail paint.
4. Richa Chadha- Ali Fazal ki hit jodi
On one side, Richa was glowing in her custom teal green outfit. On the other side, Munna Tripathi aka Ali looked dapper in an all-white outfit. They look like the next power-couple of Bollywood.
5. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's first on-screen appearance
After the much-celebrated wedding festivities, Ali and Richa will soon be seen together on-screen in the third instalment of Fukrey. The 2013 comedy-drama was responsible for bringing them together. During Fukery, they met and fall in love with each other, and now they are one of the adorable jodis of B'town.