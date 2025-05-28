2 . Career

Rhea Chakraborty began her TV journey in 2009 with MTV India's TVS Scooty Teen Diva, where she became the first runner-up. After that, she was selected as a VJ for MTV Delhi and went on to host several popular shows like Pepsi MTV Wassup, TicTac College Beat, and MTV Gone in 60 Seconds.

She made her film debut in 2012 with the Telugu movie Tuneega Tuneega, playing the role of Nidhi. In 2013, she entered Bollywood with Mere Dad Ki Maruti as Jasleen. The following year, she played the lead role in Sonali Cable.