Republic Day 2022: From 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' to 'Rang De Basanti', these songs will fill you with patriotic vibes

Bollywood films are never far behind in instilling nationalism and patriotic vibes in the hearts of the citizens of the country. As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on 26 January 2022, here are some songs that should feature in your playlist for the special day. These songs will fill you with pride and fervour on this special day.



(All Images: YouTube stills)