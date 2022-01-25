Republic Day 2022: From 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' to 'Rang De Basanti', these songs will fill you with patriotic vibes

As India celebrates 73rd Republic Day, listen to these songs to evoke a sense of patriotism within you.
Bollywood films are never far behind in instilling nationalism and patriotic vibes in the hearts of the citizens of the country. As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on 26 January 2022, here are some songs that should feature in your playlist for the special day. These songs will fill you with pride and fervour on this special day.
(All Images: YouTube stills)
1. Maa Tujhe Salaam
This iconic song has been sung beautifully by A. R. Rahman and written by Mehboob. The track is part of Rahman's studio album named 'Vande Mataram' released in 1997 to commemorate the fifty years of India's independence. 'Maa Tujhe Salaam', with its heart-touching lyrics and goosebumps-inducing music, should be at the top spot in your Republic Day playlist.
2. Ae Watan
This patriotic song was composed by the musical trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller 'Raazi' headlined by Alia Bhatt. Arijit Singh sang the male version and Sunidhi Chauhan sang the female version, which starts with Muhammad Iqbal's prayer 'Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua'. Hence, Gulzar and Iqbal, who also wrote the Urdu language patriotic song 'Saare Jahan Se Acha', have been credited as the lyricist for this track.
3. Mere Desh Ki Dharti
This track is from the Bollywood film 'Upkar', which the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had requested Manoj Kumar to make on the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'. Kumar, also known as Bharat Kumar, made his directorial debut with the film. Composed by Kalyanji Anandji, voiced by Mahendra Kapoor, and written by Gulshan Bawra, 'Mere Des Ki Dharti' is dedicated to the Indian farmer.
4. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera
This emotional track, again composed by A. R. Rahman and penned down by Javed Akhtar, captures the true essence of India. Featured on Shah Rukh Khan, the song is a part of the brilliant soundtrack from one of the most underrated films in Indian cinema, Swades directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' acts as the spiritual letter to all the NRIs calling them back to serve their motherland.
5. Rang De Basanti
A. R. Rahman finishes the list with his highly energetic track 'Rang De Basanti' from the film of the same name. Daler Mehndi and K. S. Chithra are the singers of the song written by Prasoon Joshi. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial was hailed as one of the classic patriotic films centered on Indian youth. The song was used at a flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai in November 2011 to honour the 26/11 attack martyrs.