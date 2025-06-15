BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Jun 15, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
1.When Sumeet Pathak became a household name by playing Shah Rukh in Baazigar
In the 1993-released Baazigar, Sumeet Pathak played the young Ajay Malhotra/Vicky Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan). His impressive acting chops impressed the masses and classes, making him one of the top child artiste in the 1990s.
2.When adult Sumeet Pathak couldn't repeat the success on the big screen
Sumeet grew up handsome, and he had this 'boy next door' look that made him charming. He went on to share screen space with Salman Khan, played his brother in Tumko Naa Bhool Payenge and even as Vatsal Sheth's friend in Tarzan- The Wonder Car. However, both films flopped, and even Sumeet's efforts went in vain.
3.When Sumeet Pathak found success in television
Sumeet Pathak became a popular face and voice on Indian television. He led the popular superhero-fantasy show Hero: Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, and also voiced popular cartoon shows, Oswald, Power Rangers, Richie Rich, and Beyblade. Sumeet created a strong fan following among kids.
4.Sumeet Pathak: From child artiste to business leader
After Hero ended, Sumeet stepped back from acting, and he focused on entrepreneurship. Sumeet Pathak is prominent in the media-tech, and has turned into a skilled businessman. He oversees operations at Gulmohar Media, which is a language localisation firm, catering to global OTT platforms. Summet is now the Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director. His company help localise global content.
5.The full circle journey of Sumeet Pathak
It's interesting, rather, filmy how Sumeet Pathak has grown in his life. Stepping away from the limelight, and then risking to follow his gut instinct to start his own company. Gulmohar Media is a production firm based in Andheri East, Mumbai. The company was started in 2012 as a partnership firm with Sumeet and Shweta, classified as a small MSME. Over the years, with the notable work in motion picture, video/TV production, sound recording, music publishing, Gulmohar Media became a global company.
