BOLLYWOOD
Manisha Chauhan | Jun 14, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
1.Early Life and Career
Suhani Bhatnagar (14 June 2004 – 17 February 2024) was a young actress who worked in Bollywood. From a very young age, she appeared in many television ads and also did some modelling work. But the biggest moment of her career came when she got a role in the famous movie Dangal.
2.Young Babita Phogat in Dangal
In 2016, when Suhani was just 10 years old, she played the role of young Babita Phogat in Dangal. People loved her acting, and she became well-known across the country. Her performance was praised, and she became a familiar face for many.
3.Taking a Break for Studies
After Dangal became a huge success, Suhani decided to step away from acting for a while. She wanted to focus on her studies. In interviews, she shared that she would return to films once she completed her education.
4.Battle with Dermatomyositis
In late 2023, Suhani started getting red spots on her hands. She was diagnosed with a rare disease called Dermatomyositis. Her family took her to many hospitals in Faridabad, but the treatment did not help. Later, she was admitted to AIIMS Delhi as her condition worsened.
5.Death
Due to the illness, Suhani’s body started filling with water, and her lungs were badly affected. Sadly, on 17 February 2024, Suhani passed away at just 19 years old. Her death left her fans and the film industry deeply shocked and heartbroken.
