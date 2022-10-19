Search icon
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now

Navika Kotia has become a diva and is building a name for herself in the TV industry, as can be seen, if you visit her Instagram.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 19, 2022, 02:01 PM IST

It is overwhelming and fascinating to watch some young artists grow into the most amazing adults. One such individual that we recently saw through social media was Navika Kotia, who is most known for playing Sridevi's daughter in English Vinglish. She has become a diva and is building a name for herself in the TV industry, as can be seen, if you visit her Instagram.

1. Navika Kotia in English Vinglish

Navika Kotia in English Vinglish
1/5

Navika Kotia played Sridevi's teenage daughter in English Vinglish.

2. Navika Kotia then and now

Navika Kotia then and now
2/5

The adorable Navika Kotia from English Vinglish has grown into a beautiful young lady. One can't stop staring at the gorgeous photographs she posts on social media.

3. Navika Kotia's social media

Navika Kotia's social media
3/5

Navika Kotia enjoys a massive following of 144K people. She often interacts with her fans via posts and Instagram stories.

4. Navika Kotia's television shows

Navika Kotia's television shows
4/5

She is most known for her role as adult Chikki in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has recently rejoined the popular television show as Maya Khera. .

5. Navika Kotia's health update

Navika Kotia's health update
5/5

Recently, the actress stated on her Instagram that she had been hospitalised to Mumbai's Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Center.

