Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Who can forget Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, or Chiku from Swades? Read on to know how cute, innocent Smith Sheth managed to work with the biggest stars and became an entrepreneur.
In 2003, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's Baghban was among the most-loved films of the year. In this film, a cute little boy left an unforgettable impression by perfectly playing Jr Salman Khan. Since then, Smith Sheth became a blue-eyed boy of Bollywood, and he did fabulous work. But where is he now? How did he manage to clear CA and find balance in his professional journey without affecting his academics? Let's find out.
1. Meet Smith Sheth
Smith Sheth debuted at 4, with DD Channel's series Aparjita. Since then, he has been part of several ads and TV shows including Vishnu Puran, Hasee Woh Phassi, Gharana, Do Rishte, Baa Bahoo aur Baby, and Hum Sath Aath Hain.
2. Smith Sheth's Bollywood stint
Smith's cute face and impressive acting chops took him to Bollywood, and he shared screen space with the biggest of movie stars. Smith was seen in Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, Aankhen, and Aankhen. However, Smit gained immense popularity after starring as Jr Salman Khan in Baghban. His performance as Chiku in Swades further strengthened his position in Bollywood.
3. Smith Sheth managed studies and acting efficiently
Smith was active in television and films from 1998 to 2011. His last on-screen appearance was in Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey. Smith made sure not to let busy schedules affect his studies. Reportedly, he used to carry books on the sets and would study during his free time. During Baghban, Smith was studying in Class 4, scoring 92.8 percent in his exams.
4. Meet the grown-up Smith Sheth
After working in 35 TV shows and films, Smith decided to focus on his studies more and took a break from acting. Smith completed his education, including CA, CS, LLB, and CFA with flying colours.
5. Smith Sheth is now working at?
After completing his studies, Smith Sheth joined the Big4 firm, and is now a financial expert, giving valuable advice to aspiring individuals.
