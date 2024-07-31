trendingPhotosDetail

English

3099537

Remember Rimi Sen from Dhoom, Golmaal? Had no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines, secret to wealth is...

Rimi Sen was once a top heroine with 7 hits in 3 years before she found herself with no work for 13 years. Yet, she is worth Rs 80 crore today

Rimi Sen shot to fame in the early 2000s when she appeared in back-to-back hits like Dhoom and Golmaal. While the actress starred in a few other hits, there came a time when she had no work for over a decade. And yet, the actress is richer than many Bollywood stars today. Let’s take a look at the secret behind her wealth

1. Rimi Sen’s early life and modelling career

1/6 Rimi Sen was born Subhamitra in 1981. She started modelling in her late teens and even appeared in a couple of music videos

2. Rimi Sen’s success in Bollywood

2/6 Rimi made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the smash hit Hungama. She followed it up with roles in hits like Baghban, Dhoom, Kyon Ki, Phir Hera Pheri, Golmaal, and Dhoom 2

3. When Rimi Sen had no work in Bollywood

3/6 By 2009, film offers were drying up for Rimi. She appeared in Shagird and Thank You, both of which released in 2011. These have been Rimi’s final on screen performances

4. Rimi Sen’s brief TV career

4/6 After film roles dried up, Rimi participated in reality shows Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 the following year

5. Rimi Sen’s turn as film producer

5/6 In 2016, Rimi turned producer with the biopic Budhia Singh – Born To Run, which won her two National Film Awards

6. Rimi Sen’s net worth