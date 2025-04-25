6 . Success

Pratibha Sinha showed her acting potential in Kal Ki Awaz and went on to do films like Dil Hai Betaab, Pokiri Raja, Ek Tha Raja, and Tu Chor Main Sipahi.

However, real fame came with her dance in Pardesi Pardesi from Raja Hindustani in 1996. Just as her career was picking up, she reportedly fell in love with music director Nadeem Saifi and left the industry.