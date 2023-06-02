Search icon
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

Here's all you need to know about Hrithik Roshan's younger sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari.

Kanika Tiwari was just 16 years old when she made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Agneepath. The actress won hearts with her innocence and charming persona in the movie. Now she is all grown up and often shares her glamorous photos with her fans on social media. Here's a look at Kanika Tiwari's mesmerizing pictures- 

Who is Kanika Tiwari
Kanika Tiwari is an Indian actress popularly known for her work in movies like Agneepath, Mannu Aur Munni Ki Shaadi, and more. The actress is now 27 years old and often shares her glamorous pictures on social medi.

Kanika Tiwari's early life
Born on March 9, 1996, the actress is born and brought up in Bhopal Madhya Pradesh. The actress completed her high school education in Sharda Vidya Mandir, Bhopal and she is the cousin of popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi. 

Kanika Tiwari Bollywood debut
Kanika Tiwari made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Agneepath. The actress was seen essaying the role of Hrithik's younger sister Shiksha and impressed everyone with her role. The actress was selected through an audition in which 7000 girls participated and rose to fame with her debut. 

Kanika Tiwari career
After Agneepath, the actress was seen in movies like the Telugu film Boy Meets Girl (2014), the Kannada film Rangan Style, and Tamil Film Aavi Kumar. Her latest work includes Deepak Sisodia's movie Mannu Aur Munni Ki Shaadi which also stars Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, and Neelu Kohli among others. 

Kanika Tiwari Instagram
Kanika Tiwari enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram with 60.3K followers. Looking at her Instagram profile, the actress seems to be a person who loves traveling. The actress is also into fitness and shares her workout videos on social media.

