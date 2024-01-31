Search icon
Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artist is now...

Aman Siddiqui has made the millennials and Gen Z cry with his heart-touching performance in Bhootnath. But where is he now?

  • Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 31, 2024, 09:53 PM IST

In 2008, Amitabh Bachchan starred in a family entertainer that became a surprise hit at the box office. The audience, especially kids loved Bhootnath (Bachchan) and his friendship with little Banku (Aman Siddiqui). Aman made us cry with his performance, and since Bhootnath, Aman gradually disappeared from films. Where is he now? How does he look now? Let's take a look. (Image source: Aman Siddiqui Instagram)

1/5

Here's the photo of the adorable and cute Banku, aka Aman Siddiqui, from Amitabh Bachchan-starrer family drama Bhootnath, who won the audience with his performance. His on-screen camaraderie with Amitabh entertained and left moviegoers emotional. 

2/5

Believe it or not, this is Aman Siddiqui. Yes, the little boy has grown up and he looks unrecognisably handsome. 

3/5

As you have guessed from the photos, Aman has a love for music, and the former child artist has now turned into a musician, singer, and stage performer. His Instagram has videos of his performance at St. Xaviers College, Mumbai. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aman Siddiqui (@amansiid)

4/5

Aman was quite popular in his childhood and has done several brand commercials. If you want to take a look at his short yet impressive career, check out this. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aman Siddiqui (@amansiid)

 

5/5

Aman Siddiqui's latest photos have left netizens stunned. A netizen wrote, "Banku? Inna bada ho gaya." Another netizen wrote, "Don't tell me aaaap wahi banku ho?" 

