Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artist is now...

Aman Siddiqui has made the millennials and Gen Z cry with his heart-touching performance in Bhootnath. But where is he now?

In 2008, Amitabh Bachchan starred in a family entertainer that became a surprise hit at the box office. The audience, especially kids loved Bhootnath (Bachchan) and his friendship with little Banku (Aman Siddiqui). Aman made us cry with his performance, and since Bhootnath, Aman gradually disappeared from films. Where is he now? How does he look now? Let's take a look. (Image source: Aman Siddiqui Instagram)