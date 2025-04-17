1 . Ali Haji

Ali Haji, born on 30 October 1999, is an Indian actor who gained widespread recognition for his role in Noblemen (2018), a film by Yoodlee Films directed by Vandana Kataria. In the movie, he played Shay Sharma, a teenager dealing with personal loss and the challenges of fitting into a new school environment. His powerful performance earned him the Best Child Actor award at the New York Indian Film Festival.