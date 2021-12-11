Raveena Tandon sizzles in printed long dress, gives major fashion goals- SEE pics

Raveena Tandon is quite active on social media, she often shares her stunning pictures with her fans in order to make them smile.
Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, who made her streaming debut with the Netflix show 'Aranyak' which is a murder mystery set in the fictitious hilly town of Sironah, is one of the favourite 90's actresses. The actress has a huge fan following as she has given a number of super hit movies and songs to the Indian film industry. Raveena is quite active on social media, she often shares her stunning pictures with her fans in order to make them smile.
Take a look:
1. Raveena Tandon speaks her heart out
Raveena Tandon has always been vocal about her thoughts. In one of the promotional interviews with Puja Talwar, she slammed the women editors covering the entertainment news during her prime days. She revealed that they would ‘body shame, humiliate and bring down another woman’ for their hero-worship.
2. Raveena Tandon is a great dancer
Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon has impressed us with her dance movies, she has given a number of hit songs including ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani.’
3. Raveena Tandon's hit movies
Raveena Tandon appeared in blockbuster movies including ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’, and ‘Taqdeerwala’.
4. Raveena Tandon's personal life
Raveena Tandon got married to Anil Thadani in the year 2004. The couple is blessed with a daughter Rasha and son Ranbir Thadani.
5. Raveena Tandon, ageless beauty
Even at the age of 47, Raveena Tandon looks not more than 30 years. The actress often mesmerises her fans with her beautiful pictures on Instagram.