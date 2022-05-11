Raveena Tandon shares throwback photos with favourite co-stars Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, others

Raveena Tandon walked down memory lane and shared her favourite throwback pictures with her favourite co-stars. Have a look.
Raveena Tandon, who is currently basking in the success of her recent film KGF Chapter 2 where she portrayed the Indian Prime Minister Ramika Sen, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, May 10, and shared some throwback photos from earlier days in the Hindi film industry with Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and John Abraham. Take a look at the photos here. (All images: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)
1. Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan
Raveena's debut film was Patthar Ke Sanam opposite Salman Khan and these photos are the posters from the same 1991 action film. Tandon won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in this film.
2. Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt
Raveena has acted alongside Sanjay Dutt in many films including Vijeta, Kshatriya, and Jeena Marna Tere Sang. Both the actors also featured in Yash's blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 though did not share screen space.
3. Raveena Tandon and Anil Kapoor
Raveena has appeared as the leading lady opposite Anil Kapoor in the romantic drama Laadla co-starring late actress Sridevi, comedy Gharwali Baharwali with Rambha, and family drama Bulandi featuring Rajinikanth.
4. Raveena Tandon and John Abraham
Though Raveena has not acted with the Attack star John Abraham in a film, the two share a great friendship as the actress has often talked about the incident when John gave her a ride on his new motorbike in 2001.
5. Raveena Tandon's sizzling photos
In right is a picture of a magazine cover in which the Tip Tip Brasa Paani actress is seen in her steamy avatar, while on the left the Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye actress is seen posing in a hot photograph in a crop top with jeans.
6. Raveena Tandon is a true fashionista
Raveena, who won her first and only National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance as a mentally and physically abused wife Durga in Daman, is a true fashionista as seen in these throwback clicks.
7. Raveena Tandon's glamorous avatar
Raveena, who recently made her OTT debut with the Netflix suspense thriller series Aranyak in which she portrays SHO Kasturi Dogra solving a murder mystery, looks glamorous and appealing in this photo.