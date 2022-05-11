Raveena Tandon shares throwback photos with favourite co-stars Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, others

Raveena Tandon, who is currently basking in the success of her recent film KGF Chapter 2 where she portrayed the Indian Prime Minister Ramika Sen, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, May 10, and shared some throwback photos from earlier days in the Hindi film industry with Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and John Abraham. Take a look at the photos here. (All images: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)