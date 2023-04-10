photoDetails

Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'

Raveena Tandon dropped new photos with daughter Rasha Thadani, and netizens are mesmerised by the actress' daughter.

On Monday, Raveena Tandon dropped new photos on her Instagram and it left her followers stunned. The actress posed with her daughter Rasha Thadani, and internet users are drooling over her beauty. Check out the photos (Image source: Raveena Tandon Instagram)

1. Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani: The filmy duo

1/5 Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani look like a filmy mother-daughter duo, and this photo gives the vibes of a movie poster.

2. Mesmerizing Rasha Thadani

2/5 Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani looks mesmerizing in a sweetheart neckline black choli with a black and white striped lehenga.

3. Like mother like daughter

3/5 There can't be a better caption for this photo. Netizens are amazed with Rasha's effortless charm, and they are raving about it.

4. Netizens call Rasha a 'competitor' to Raveena Tandon

4/5 After watching the photos, a netizen commented, "Daughter is giving tough competition to you ma'am." Another netizen wrote, "Gorgeous! @rashathadani looks so pretty - Got it from her Mama."

5. Rasha Thadani ready to make an impact in Bollywood