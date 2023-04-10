Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'

Raveena Tandon dropped new photos with daughter Rasha Thadani, and netizens are mesmerised by the actress' daughter.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 10, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

On Monday, Raveena Tandon dropped new photos on her Instagram and it left her followers stunned. The actress posed with her daughter Rasha Thadani, and internet users are drooling over her beauty. Check out the photos (Image source: Raveena Tandon Instagram)

1. Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani: The filmy duo

Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani: The filmy duo
1/5

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani look like a filmy mother-daughter duo, and this photo gives the vibes of a movie poster. 

2. Mesmerizing Rasha Thadani

Mesmerizing Rasha Thadani
2/5

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani looks mesmerizing in a sweetheart neckline black choli with a black and white striped lehenga. 

3. Like mother like daughter

Like mother like daughter
3/5

There can't be a better caption for this photo. Netizens are amazed with Rasha's effortless charm, and they are raving about it. 

4. Netizens call Rasha a 'competitor' to Raveena Tandon

Netizens call Rasha a 'competitor' to Raveena Tandon
4/5

After watching the photos, a netizen commented, "Daughter is giving tough competition to you ma'am." Another netizen wrote, "Gorgeous! @rashathadani looks so pretty - Got it from her Mama." 

5. Rasha Thadani ready to make an impact in Bollywood

Rasha Thadani ready to make an impact in Bollywood
5/5

As per the media reports, Raveena's daughter Rasha will make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn in Abhishek Kapoor's directorial. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 7 dead, 23 injured after massive 100-year-old tree falls in Akola temple
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.