1 . Rashmika Mandanna: The new star of Indian cinema

In past few years, Rashmika Mandanna has become the biggest Indian actress, giving back-to-back pan-India blockbusters. Started her journey with Kannada romantic comedy Kirik Party (2016). Later on, she starred in several successful films, including Anjani Putra, Chamak (both 2017), Geetha Govindam, Devadas (both 2018), Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) and Bheeshma (2020), as well as in the Tamil action film Sulthan (2021). However, after starring in Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise: Part One, Rashmika became a pan-India actress.