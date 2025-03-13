BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Mar 13, 2025, 09:05 AM IST
1.Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna have 30-year age-gap
Salman Khan's upcoming film, Sikandar, is among the most-anticipated films. However, the film has also made headlines due to the age gap between the leads. Salman Khan (born on December 27, 1965) is 30 years older than Rashmika Mandanna (born on April 5, 1996).
2.Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde have age gap of 25 years
Another South beauty worked with Salman Khan, and the main highlight of them was the age gap. Pooja (born October 13, 1990) worked with Salman in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the age gap between them was 25 years.
3.Salman Khan and Disha Patani have age gap of 27 years
Salman and Disha worked together in Radhe. With Salman Khan being 55 and Disha Patani being 28, they have a 27-year age gap.
4.Saiee Manjrekar is 37 years younger than Salman Khan
Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjrekar made her debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. During the film Saiee Manjrekar was 17, while Salman Khan was 54. This means the leads have an age-gap of 37 years. This makes Saiee the youngest actress debuting with Salman Khan.
5.Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor
Salman and Sonam worked in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). During the movie, the age difference between Salman and Sonam attracted headlines, as the actress is 19 years younger than him.
6.Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma
Salman and Anushka worked in Sultan. During the movie, Anushka was 28 years old, and Salmam was 51. This means that the lead have an age-gap of 23 years. Salman and Rashmika's Sikadar will be releasing in cinemas on Eid 2025.
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy HUGE comment on AI, asks Indian startups to...
Bengaluru traffic police fine biker Rs 4000 for triple riding after kissing couple video goes viral
Dino Morea opens up about his breakup with Bipasha Basu, clarifies their current relationship: 'I really enjoy...'
‘Shreyas Iyer did very well but I'm not happy...': Former India selector after Champions Trophy win
Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY March 13, 2025 LIVE Updates: Check winning numbers for 1st, 2nd-round lucky draw
Abhishek Bachchan rejected these three blockbusters that made Aamir Khan a star, one of them went to Oscars, they are...
IPS officer's inspiring UPSC tips go viral, but grammar error in video grabs netizens' attention
NASA, SpaceX delay mission meant to bring back astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore stranded on ISS
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan arrive at Aamir Khan's residence on his 60th birthday eve, videos go viral, fans laud '3 Khan ek saath dikh gaye'
After Airtel, Mukesh Ambani's Jio sign deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink to India: Know how much will it cost, internet speed, other details
Aditi Sharma BREAKS SILENCE on ending marriage in 4 months, domestic violence, claims of Abhineet Kaushik: 'I was very scared'
Mark Carney to take oath as Canada's 24th Prime Minister on Friday
MI-W vs GG-W, Eliminator WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Eliminator Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women
Meet man, cobbler from UP, whose slipper is worth Rs 10 lakh, now launches his brand named...
Viral video: Foreigner singing Salman Khan’s ‘teri chunariya’ leaves internet in splits, netizens say, ‘make him sing...'
Meet IAS officer, once mocked in college due to poor English speaking skills, later cracked ISRO, BARC, IES, UPSC, she is...
World Kidney Day 2025: 5 ways to protect your kidney and prevent risk of chronic diseases
Playing Holi in Noida? You could be fined Rs 10,000 for breaking THIS rule
From UPIs to delivery apps, American woman lists ten things India does better than America, WATCH
Binny Bansal, Flipkart co-founder, launches new startup Opptra to sell...; ropes in senior executives from...
After making fans go crazy with his dance, Dhoni sings ‘Tu Jaane Na’, brings fans to tears who say, ‘Still believe...’
DNA TV Show: Security beefed up in several cities ahead of Holi 2025
India's richest film family has net worth of Rs 6000 crore; it's not Bachchans, Kapoors, Chopras, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan
'Will be useful for...': Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomes Elon Musk's Starlink to India
Amitabh Bachchan couldn't sleep after Aishwarya Rai's major accident, Anil Ambani helped them: 'She suffered severe...'
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy rejects idea of freebies, says poverty can be eliminated by...
Ranveer Singh's biggest flop lost Rs 90 crore, faced several delays, was remake of 80s' classic, earned only Rs...
Noida news: Thar driver held after his video of rash driving on busy road goes viral
Revolutionizing Insurance Telematics: Success story under Ravi Kiran Pagidi's leadership
Delhi: Woman, 2 daughters found dead inside room in Molarband; police suspect suicide
BiswanathSaha: Trailblazer in cloud innovation, payroll transformation, and IT strategy
Imtiaz Ali reacts to Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's reunion; reveals if he will make Jab We Met 2: 'We should...'
'ICC showed us mirror...': Kamran Akmal’s take on PCB officials’ absence from Champions Trophy final presentation ceremony
Harsh Goenka shares Mukesh Ambani’s ‘formula for success’, reveals what inspires India's richest man
Happy Choti Holi 2025: Top 30 wishes, messages, quotes and images to share with you loved ones
Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty's family wealth declines by nearly Rs 6800 crore due to...
Awami League leader predicts Sheikh Hasina's return as Prime Minister, asks Muhammad Yunus to step down
Ajay Jadeja explains how Sachin Tendulkar set the Walkman trend in the ‘90s that’s followed by the world now
Ram Madhvani on The Waking of a Nation, Brits considering Indians 'uncivilised': 'We should teach them how to use jet sprays' | Exclusive
Metro In Dino: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer's release date finalised for fifth time, film to finally hit theatres on...
'He was hitting sixes....': Sanju Samson's bold prediction for IPL's youngest player Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Will Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM disrupt political dynamics in West Bengal Elections 2026?
'Only 24 hours left...': BLA issues stern warning to Pakistan to exchange prisoners
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share heartwarming maternity shoot photos; fans say 'KL delivered, now it's Athiya's turn'
Meet woman, daughter of Indian billionaire whose net worth is Rs 115140 crore, she heads...
Holika Dahan 2025: Date, time, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance of choti Holi
IPL 2025: Mukesh Ambani launches 3 Jio recharge plans with free JioHotstar offer, price starting at Rs 100
'What completely stifled me was...': Dia Mirza was stopped from asking questions on Salman Khan's Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge
IPL 2025: Schedule, teams, squads, venue, live streaming - All you need to know
Who is Tara Prasad? Woman who impressed Anand Mahindra with her skating achievements
Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's massive world record, becomes first Indian cricketer to achieve rare feat
THIS company has acquired 10 per cent stake in Haldiram's for Rs 8718 crore, not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Tata
Is recession looming large on US economy due to Donald Trump's tariff policy? US economy deconstructed
Nora Fatehi roasts Kartik Aaryan amid his dating rumours with Sreeleela: 'Koi hai is industry mein jisko aapne...'
Who is Kairan Quazi? Teen prodigy, recruited by Elon Musk at 14, know his remarkable achievements in AI and more
'ICC stands for Indian Cricket Board...': West Indies legend accuses apex body of giving India unfair advantage in global tournaments
Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal tells broke entrepreneur to ‘take drastic steps...’; Aman Gupta sees shades of Will Smith's Pursuit of Happyness
'Marketing team deserves a raise': Cadbury Dairy Milk's new ad addresses north-south language divide with powerful yet simple message, WATCH
Holi 2025 bank holidays: Are banks closed on March 13 or March 14 in your state; check here
IPL 2025: How to book tickets online, venue, price and other details
Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam at 24, suspended over 200 employees, now facing charges in...
Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant unite for hilarious Dream11 ad
SHOCKING! Mumbai hospital where Saif Ali Khan was treated after attack meets unexpected 'black magic' twist amid...
Arijit singh, Sid Sriram, Gaurav Lal, Neha Kakkar and others: Meet Indian Voices That Stir the Souls of Their Fans
UK student sells virginity for Rs 18 crore in online auction, Hollywood star wins bid: 'I don’t regret it'
Meet woman, who once worked for Zomato, now gets Rs 174 crore from Deepinder Goyal for...
'Not fun, Sanjana': KL Rahul's sharp response to Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan's question goes viral – Watch
Train hijack in Pakistan: BLA issues fresh warnings, gives 48-hour ultimatum, says ‘If Pakistani forces..'.
Kamalesh Jain on automation’s impact in P2P lending and digital wallets
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s trainer shares the secret behind his ripped body: 'never cheated on his meals....'
ICC ODI rankings: Rohit Sharma breaks into top 3 after Champions Trophy victory, Virat Kohli slips down
Abhishek Bachchan says daughter Aaradhya Bachchan doesn't give him a reality check at home: 'Dad Amitabh Bachchan was...'
Train hijack in Pakistan: Video of Jaffar Express hijack goes viral, shows scary visuals of blast
Did Balochistan want to join India? How did Jinnah force its ruler to sign accession to Pakistan?
IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE 18 states across India as cyclones approach from Iraq, Bangladesh
KL Rahul rejects Delhi Capitals captaincy offer, Champions Trophy winning player set for leadership role: Reports
Delhi Metro: DMRC to start services from this time on Holi 2025; check details
Meet man whose father once took loan of Rs 500 to start sweet shop, now owns largest private university in India, with annual revenue of Rs…
'The new Dalai Lama will be born in...': Tibetan Buddhism's spiritual leader makes BIG statement about his successor
Meet actress who became star after debut, got unlucky in love twice, married former PM's son, became his second wife, she is now...
What is Majeed Brigade, BLA's suicide outfit that hijacked train in Pakistan? Know about its operations, funding, cadres
Who is gangster Satinderjeet Singh, top name in India's most wanted list, where does he live?
Meet cricketer who played tape-ball matches to finance education, bowls at over 150 kmph, plays for…
After IAS Anudeep Durishetty, marksheet of UPSC topper IPS Aditya Srivastava goes viral, his scores in different subjects were…
Meet man, secured AIR 30 in JEE, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras alumnus, now works as...
Shah Rukh Khan turns cook for Zeenat Aman, superstar shares screen space with veteran actress, not for a film, but for...
Tara Sutaria flaunts stunning diamond ring after ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain’s 'timepass' remark, her cryptic post goes VIRAL: 'It is life’s greatest joy to...'
Meet Indian-origin woman, who serves as King Charles III's Assistant Private Secretary at Buckingham Palace, her role involves overseeing...
Nagaland Lottery Result March 12 Wednesday TODAY LIVE: Dear Indus lucky draw 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM DECLARED
Kajol broadens investment in commercial properties, purchases premium retail space in Mumbai’s Goregaon West for Rs..
Kerala Lottery Result March 12, 2025 LIVE: Fifty Fifty FF 132 Wednesday lucky draw result DECLARED 3pm; 1st prize is worth Rs...
Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on all steel, aluminum imports come into effect
Karan Johar takes a sly dig at 'insider-outsider' debate: 'Happy to be entitled to...'
Aamir Khan’s nuanced performance and chiseled body made Ghajini a superhit but he wasn’t the first choice, it was…
Selena Gomez reveals new single with Benny Blanco's is inspired by their first date, shares 'first official photo together'
Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin's wife Victoria arrested for allegedly planning his murder with prison inmate
Man hits big JACKPOT, discovers Reliance shares bought in 1988, they are now worth Rs...
Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi worked together for first time in this film, its story was inspired by two Hollywood films, was remade thrice, made for Rs 23 lakh, it earned Rs..
Mukesh Ambani's Jio signs deal to bring SpaceX's Starlink internet to India