BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 13, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
1.Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani promote Azaad
Ahead of the film's release, debutants Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan were seen promoting Azaad.
2.Rasha Thadani's hot look for Azaad promotions
Rasha is acing her fashion game like a pro. For the promotions, Rasha donned a red pant suit, and she looks sexy in it.
3.Aaman Devgan 'keep it cool' style impresses netizens
Aaman Devgan kept his OOTD loose shirt with green pants and kept it cool. His seamless fashion game impressed netizens.
4.What is Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's Azaad is all about?
Azaad is a period drama marking the debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. Ajay will also play an extended cameo of a freedom fighter and skilled horse rider, who loves his horse and slay Brits like a killing machine.
5.Azaad is directed by...
The pre-independence action drama is directed by Abhishek Kapoor (director of Rock On, Kedarnath). Azaad is scheduled to be released in January 2025. The movie also stars Mohit Malik, Diana Penty, and Piyush Mishra in key roles.
'Can't believe...': Woman dresses up as ghost in viral video, here's what happened next, WATCH
HURRY UP! Coldplay announces fourth show in Ahmedabad, tickets to go on sale from...
Malaika Arora talks about her stepdad Anil Mehta for FIRST time 3 months after his death: 'It wasn’t easy, but...'
Finance Ministry announces DA hike for certain central government employees: Here's all you need to know
'Until Nitish took charge in Bihar, there was no serious concern for...': PM Modi attacks previous RJD-led govt in state
Chhath Puja turns scary! Venomous snake turns towards woman performing rituals, then…
CEO with Rs 127100 crore net worth, who has over '100 biological kids,’ is offering his sperm for free, he is...
South Korean star Song Jae Rim's last Instagram post, cryptic bio hinting at 'new journey' shocks fans: See photos
'Mere Dholna 3.0': Singer's 'corporate mazdoor' twist to Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit's song goes viral
Meet child actor who was touted to be a star, quit acting to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam, is now posted as..
BSNL to give new service with over 500 live channels, THESE users can access it free of cost, details inside
Kanguva advance booking: Suriya's film to beat Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan on day 1? Trade analyst says it will earn...
Internet split on Tendulkar's popularity after Australian media's coverage on Kohli, netizen says, 'Sachin was never...'
Delhi airport sees 7 flight diversions as season's first dense fog hits, AQI remains in 'very poor' category
Radhika Merchant changes name, shares thoughts on work and marriage
Renewable Energy: Power generation expert Shahroz Anjum leads way in solar optimisation
Meet man, Indian-origin VP, who uses vacations to determine if he's hired right people, he is...
Ricky Ponting hits back at Gautam Gambhir's 'minding own business' advice, says, 'He is…'
Priyanka Gandhi's appeal to Wayanad voters, reveals if she will surpass brother Rahul Gandhi's victory margin
Decision between renting and owning: Krupa Goel's perspective on what's shaping choices today
This actor was offered Rs 20000000000 for a role in blockbuster that earned Rs 250000000000 at box office; here's why
KL Rahul's sharp reply to LSG boss Sanjiv Goenka's 'team before personal goals' remark, says, 'I wanted to...'
SC pronounces verdict on 'bulldozer justice': 'Having a home is a longing that never fades...'
Archbishop of Canterbury resigns over Church of England sex abuse scandal
Why world's most valuable company Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang doesn’t wear a watch, know here
Meet IAS officer, IITian who used to earn Rs 1 as salary, once got into trouble over sunglasses, he is...
Renowned Yoga guru Sharath Jois passes away at 53
Noida or Delhi airport? What's better and how will it cut travel time for Delhi-NCR residents? Details inside
On Aishwarya Rai's bhabhi's viral dance video, fans flood comments asking about Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours
Nimrat Kaur to reunite with Akshay Kumar, share screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Sky Force? Here's what we know
'I am not defined by...': Aishwarya Rai's statement on Shah Rukh Khan replacing her from 5 films goes viral
Meet Ajay Devgn, Akshay's heroine who gave 7 flops, 0 hits in 6 years, got trolled for her singing; now turned YouTuber
This eatery is Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's favourite street food joint, their favourite dish costs Rs...
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Know date, time and significance of festival
Gautam Adani has THIS new Rs 410000000000 business idea that will challenge Vedanta's Anil Agarwal, Tata Group with...
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra gets jealous, proposes to Chum Darang indirectly, actress says 'yeh sunke hum...'
DSP tracks down vegetable vendor after 14 years, reason will leave you surprised
'If you don't fight...': When Salman Khan admitted he created ruckus outside Aishwarya Rai's home, cops told him to..
Chennai Rain Alert: Heavy showers expected today, IMD issues warning to 11 districts
'Only idea should be...': Throwback video shows Rahul Gandhi asking Shah Rukh Khan for a piece of advice for politicians
Ankur Warikoo shares details about his annual salary, reveals he earns Rs...
Avinash Mishra to be evicted from Bigg Boss 18? Actor gets into a physical fight with Digvijay Rathee leading him to...
Donald Trump chooses Elon Musk to lead THIS new Department, it is...
Delhi-NCR: Smog envelopes city as AQI remains in 'very poor' category for 15th consecutive day, mercury to drop from...
Ajay Devgn’s Singham vs Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey? Rohit Shetty breaks his silence on epic cop crossover
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Voting for first phase begins
IND vs SA: Arshdeep Singh on verge of scripting history, need 8 wickets to achieve THIS massive feat
Bulldozer justice: SC to pronounce verdict today on pleas for guidelines on demolition of properties
IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Meet man who has Rs 5000 crore house in Mumbai, with multiple gyms, open swimming pool, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
Bigg Boss 18: Netizens say 'Rajat Dalal is crying in the corner' after Chahat Pandey requests for Vivian Dsena's...
DNA TV Show: Uddhav Thackeray's helicopter checked by poll authorities in Latur ahead of Maharashtra elections
Russia plans to boost birth rate with 'Ministry of Sex', here's how
Jharkhand HC issues notice to MS Dhoni in business deal case, asks him to...
Ajay Devgn's Singham Again overtakes Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, is now the second biggest Bollywood film of...
Rupali Ganguly wins big, stepdaughter deletes defamatory posts after Anupamaa star filed Rs 50 crore defamatory case
IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match
Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran beats Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, is second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 behind...
Meet IAS officer, aka 'Collector Bro', who cracked UPSC exam in 2007, now suspended due to...
Mohanlal's son Pranav works as labourer on farm, takes care of pigs, his mom says 'Appu can never be Mohanlal...'
Arjun Kapoor has 'a long way to go' to form deep-rooted bond with step sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor: 'We are still...'
Here’s why Chunky Panday wouldn’t stay in Shah Rukh Khan’s house in London
Yash's Toxic in trouble? FIR filed against producers of KGF star's upcoming actioner for illegal...
Meet Dr Priti Challa, Kangana Ranaut film director Krish Jagarlamudi's second wife, she leads...
Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli ties the knot with mystery girl in Delhi temple, first wedding pics out
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, daughter in law Radhika Merchant seen hand in hand in Dubai, video goes viral
‘Sometimes I wish I was more tough, more thick-skinned,’ says Aishwarya Rai in viral video
Malayalam actor Siddique gets relief in rape case, Supreme Court extends interim protection from arrest
KL Rahul sweats hard in Perth nets ahead of BGT series, WATCH video here
Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Kapoor rent out their Rs 580000000 luxury Mumbai apartment for Rs...
South Korean actor Song Jae-rim dies at 39 in Seoul apartment
Meet Ayush Mhatre, 17-year-old Mumbai batter who impressed MS Dhoni, CSK ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
Viral video: Thar SUV gets stuck on railway track after man tries to shoot reel, watch here
India's biggest hit film released in 1988, made heroine a superstar after 10 flop films, is related to SRK, earned Rs..
Meet richest Indian in Canada who has Rs 17430 crore net worth, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, he owns...
Elon Musk's new X post claims Putin must not be blamed for Russia-Ukraine war, instead names…
Vikrant Massey admits he was 'DISAPPOINTED' with Mirzapur for this reason: 'I don't think I was given...'
India's highest paid actor charges Rs 300 crore for a film; more than Vijay, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajini, Ranbir, Salman
India's retail inflation rises to 6.21% in October amid higher food prices, breaches RBI's upper tolerance level
Meet woman who left corporate world to start her company, daughter-in-law of Indian billioniare, runs...
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi reveals 'Mom used chilli powder in my...'
My experiences with dating apps
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals how company got its name, says 'we wanted…'
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli features on Aussie newspapers’ front page, headlines in Hindi, Punjabi go viral
Key Differences Between the Indian Stock Market and Global Indices
Stock prices vs company valuation: Is your stock worth it?
Navjot Singh Sidhu is back on Kapil Sharma's show after five years, but there's a twist
Mukesh Ambani set to invest Rs 65000 crore in THIS Indian state, it will be Reliance's biggest...
Kartik Aaryan on mission to be Bollywood's franchise king, after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's success, can he revive Aashiqui 3?
Mohammed Shami to return to competitive cricket; star pacer set to play for…
Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan makes shocking comment about Salman Khan mocking his profession, says 'he doesn’t know what..'
SHOCKING! Former Pakistan Cricket captain Wasim Akram's cat’s haircut costs as much as new iPhone worth Rs...
Can Kamala Harris still become US President after losing election to Donald Trump? Know how it's possible
'Endured many hurdles...': Rekha's emotional letter for Aishwarya Rai goes viral amid Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours
Abhishek Bachchan says 'Dil Ghabraye', leaves netizens emotional with new update: 'Life always gives you...'
Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 all set to become a bigger hit than Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: Here are the numbers
Makoons World School brings a new approach to K-12 education across India
What Elon Musk-owned Starlink requires to get licence for services in India? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says..
Pakistan Cricket looking to take BIG step on Champions Trophy issue, planning to...
This Shah Rukh Khan film was rejected by Salman, Abhishek, Kareena, turned blockbuster; to now re-release with Kanguva